Liaison promotes Stephen Taylor as Managing Director to lead BusinessCAS

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison (www.liaisonedu.com), the leading provider of admissions and enrollment marketing solutions in higher education, announced the appointment of Stephen Taylor as the new Managing Director for BusinessCAS—a comprehensive admissions management platform for MBA and specialty master's programs. In his new role, Taylor will oversee the strategic direction and growth of the platform along with day-to-day engagement with BusinessCAS advisory board members. His leadership and expertise will help drive continued innovation and value for BusinessCAS partners, helping them increase visibility, attract top talent, and optimize their admissions processes.

Stephen Taylor, BusinessCAS Managing Director
With an extensive background in business education and admissions, Taylor brings a wealth of expertise and a track record of success to his new position. "We are thrilled to have Steve as our new Managing Director for BusinessCAS," noted George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. "His deep understanding of the graduate management landscape, professional success in helping programs achieve enrollment and operational objectives, and thoughtful strategic insights make him the perfect choice to work closely with the BusinessCAS community."

Taylor joined Liaison in 2019 after serving in prominent roles at the WP Carey School of Business and Harvard Business School admissions. In his previous role at WP Carey School of Business, Stephen successfully navigated the complexities of managing a program with critical mass and prominence, while also driving growth and achieving quality goals. His experience in managing admissions processes, promoting growth, and enhancing program quality aligns perfectly with the goals of BusinessCAS and its partners.

"I am so pleased that Steve is in this expanded role and am excited to continue my partnership with BusinessCAS," said Toby McChesney, Vice Provost for Graduate Programs at Santa Clara University. "His energy, passion, and research around graduate management education are so powerful and serve to ensure BusinessCAS stays relevant and effective for the graduate business community."

For more information about Liaison and BusinessCAS, please visit www.liaisonedu.com and www.businesscas.org.

About Liaison:

Liaison helps higher education institutions identify, recruit, and enroll best-fit students with improved outreach, application, and enrollment processes. More than 40,000 programs on 1,200 campuses rely on our admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions to streamline their operations and maximize success for their students and institutions. Liaison is a leader in admissions management solutions, providing Centralized Application Service (CAS) technology, recruiting solutions, and enrollment marketing analytics to support the admissions cycle from start to finish.

