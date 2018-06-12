Liaison Seeks Nominations for GradCAS™ Advisory Board

Launched in 2017, GradCAS has been endorsed by leading undergraduate admissions nonprofit The Common Application, and more than a dozen graduate schools have already begun leveraging the service to streamline their admissions processes. Before its launch, programs could only benefit from a CAS if their discipline's professional association or their institution offered such a service. With GradCAS, all graduate programs now have access to a centralized application and processing services designed specifically to meet their admissions needs, at no cost to individual programs.

GradCAS complements a student-facing application with application management and review software. Liaison also provides scanning and packaging services, as well as applicant phone and email support, to all programs that participate in the CAS. The comprehensive solution streamlines the application process for applicants and frees graduate staff to focus on more valuable endeavors, such as recruitment, marketing and relationship building with prospective students. While providing for the unique branding and process requirements of each program, GradCAS offers participating institutions total purview over all graduate programs on campus through aggregated visual reporting.

"The Common App is focused on forging a direct, unambiguous path to post-secondary education for all students," said Jenny Rickard, CEO of The Common Application and GradCAS Advisory Board member. "Serving on the GradCAS Advisory Board is an opportunity to support our Common App members who also serve graduate students."

George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison, shared, "Throughout our over two decades of developing Centralized Application Services for graduate programs, we've found the input of professionals who are working at higher education institutions to be invaluable. It's been an honor to have distinguished leaders collaborating on the boards of our other services, and I look forward to facilitating similar far-reaching work with the GradCAS Advisory Board."

To learn more about GradCAS, visit gradcas.liaisoncas.org. To submit a nomination for the advisory board, please contact Judy Chappelear.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liaison-seeks-nominations-for-gradcas-advisory-board-300662081.html

SOURCE Liaison International

Related Links

https://www.liaisonedu.com

