Liaison Sponsors NAGAP Leadership Academy to Foster Professional Development for Graduate Enrollment Management Professionals

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, the leader in admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions for higher education, and NAGAP, the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management, today announced Liaison's sponsorship of the upcoming NAGAP Leadership Academy. The sponsorship includes funding of a Fellowship that will cover costs of attendance for one Graduate Enrollment Management (GEM) professional.

"Our hands-on, six-month Academy will provide participants with contemporary and practical leadership insights and tools," said James Crane, Past President at NAGAP. "GEM professionals who attend will hone the skills necessary to achieve their strategic goals. Liaison was a clear choice for sponsor of the program because of its long-proven dedication to streamlining higher education admissions."

The Academy, which was developed for professionals working in all aspects of GEM (including those in recruitment, admissions, financial aid, student services, advising, alumni affairs and general administration), commences October 16-18 at Columbia University's Teachers College in New York City. It will offer an intensive leadership development curriculum that includes experiential GEM-focused education, feedback and coaching. Upon completion, participants will be able to immediately apply lessons learned in the classroom to their most important on-campus initiatives.

The initial three-day seminar in New York, which will serve as the foundation for the rest of the program, will feature panel and classroom sessions addressing a wide range of timely topics, including: understanding the GEM lifecycle; integrating leadership and management; translating awareness into behavior change; building "emotionally intelligent" teams; driving engagement; and coaching.

During the following six months, participants will engage in:

Webinars that reinforce leadership skills introduced in classroom sessions and bring participants together to partner on exercises related to in-class learning.

"Communities of practice" that allow them to connect outside of the classroom to explore new ideas and share best practices.

Assessment and coaching sessions to help explore high-priority development areas and set targeted goals.

A capstone project that allows them to apply what they have learned to a challenge on their campuses.

The Academy will conclude with a one-day session in Orlando, Florida, in April 2020 that will focus on assessing learning outcomes and thinking strategically so participants begin to develop more advanced organizational leadership skills.

"Liaison products and services have been developed with the guidance and collaboration of GEM professionals," shared George Haddad, Liaison's founder and CEO. "Through sponsoring the NAGAP Leadership Academy and funding a scholarship, we're excited to show our appreciation for these higher education leaders' contributions. This is just one step of many toward our goal of putting success in reach for all stakeholders who shape the future of higher education."

To learn more about NAGAP's Leadership Academy,

visit https://nagap.org/leadershipacademy.

To learn more about how Liaison's products and services can help streamline your program's recruitment, admissions and enrollment processes, visit liaisonedu.com.

About NAGAP

NAGAP, The Association for Graduate Enrollment Management is the only professional organization devoted exclusively to the concerns of individuals working in the graduate enrollment management environment.

Membership in NAGAP provides an opportunity to network with professional colleagues at all sizes and types of institutions: large and small, public and private, secular and non-secular.

The annual conference, development institutes, membership directory, weekly NAGAP News, Perspectives newsmagazine, mentor program, and chapter affiliations all help facilitate communication among members.

To learn more, visit nagap.org.

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 7,000 programs on more than 800 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering ( EngineeringCAS ), graduate management education ( BusinessCAS ), graduate education ( GradCAS ), social work ( SocialWorkCAS ), psychology ( PSYCAS ) and architecture ( ArchCAS ).



To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com .

SOURCE Liaison International

Related Links

https://www.liaisonedu.com

