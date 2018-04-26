Liaison Technologies Accepting Applications for Fall Semester 2018 Data-Inspired Future Scholarship

The biannual Liaison Data-Inspired Future Scholarship aims to empower and help equip the newest generation of leaders in the data industry and encourage students to seek careers in today's rapidly growing digital world. The scholarship program awards two high school seniors or college students each year with $5,000 to be used toward educational expenses of their choosing. Applicants are sought and scholarships awarded before the fall and spring semesters.

"With the significant advancement of technology and access to data in our day-to-day lives, it's no wonder that careers focusing on the creative application of data and sound data practices are more imperative and prominent now than ever before," said Pamela Osborne, director of human resources for Liaison Technologies. "Data is fueling new ideas and business models and helping to address important challenges across the globe. Liaison's Data-Inspired Future Scholarship is designed to inspire students to pursue data-related careers by acknowledging and embracing the increasing demand for these professionals in our workforce."

The two recipients of the scholarship in 2017 embody what it means to be outstanding students working to solve complex problems through data. The first winner of 2017, Antonio Ferris, attends Stanford University and plans to pursue a career in data research to help expand machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into new fields that will solve business and societal challenges. The second winner of 2017, Zoe Sheill, plans to pursue a career in computer science and examine ways in which both artificial intelligence and data are changing the world.

As the amount of actionable data and data sources increase with the advent of new technologies, so does the need for professionals to analyze, integrate, and secure data. The ability to facilitate actionable insights from data while keeping protected data secure and private is becoming vital to positive change. More and more students are choosing careers in data fields to achieve these goals, resulting in quicker development and broader adoption of enhancements. The Liaison Data-Inspired Future scholarship encourages this growth and acceleration of data-driven solutions and furthers the technological advancements of our society.

Students interested in applying for the Liaison Data-Inspired Future scholarship must submit a 30- to 60-second video that highlights an important aspect of data in society and includes at least one interesting fact about themselves. The video should be uploaded to a public platform like YouTube or Vimeo. Applicants must then email a résumé and the video URL to scholarship@liaison.com. Scholarship recipients have no obligation to Liaison, and no credit card or Social Security Number information is required to apply.

The scholarship is available to citizens and legal permanent residents of the United States and Canada. College students can be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs. Qualifying schools must be located in the United States or Canada. Liaison may make an exception for international programs, but applicants should disclose their plans to participate in an international program when they submit their application.

The application deadline for the spring semester scholarship of 2018 is October 31, with the winner being announced on November 30, 2018.

For more information, including application details, visit www.liaison.com/scholarship.

