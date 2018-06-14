Liaison Technologies and Aberdeen Release Survey on State of Enterprise Data Privacy and Security Compliance

Aberdeen's survey found that on average only 61 percent of organizations had achieved compliance with regulatory frameworks such as SOC2, PCI DSS, 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, other regulations pertaining to personal health information (PHI) and GDPR.

Eighty-six percent of respondents said their enterprises handle multiple types of data and/or data-related processes subject to compliance requirements. Year-over-year, respondents were three times more likely to experience an increase in the total number of compliance requirements for enterprise data than a decline.

No element of the enterprise data lifecycle — ranging from integrating, ingesting and managing to storing, protecting and syndicating data — was rated above a 30 percent net maturity level by a majority of respondents.

Lack of compliance with data security and privacy regulations is leaving organizations more open to incidents of unauthorized access to their data. Fifty-eight percent of survey respondents said that their enterprises had experienced at least one data breach in the past 12 months. Seventy-five percent of companies report experiencing at least one data non-compliance issue in the last 12 months.

"Compliance with data privacy and security regulations is a work in progress," said Brink. "Year-over-year trending in key aspects of privacy and security compliance for enterprise data shows growth in complexity, cost, and unfavorable business impact, yet somehow, respondents are still optimistic. Given the consequences, the current state of privacy and security compliance for enterprise data raises a legitimate strategic question for organizations: 'Why are we doing this ourselves?'"

The report concludes that many organizations should consider using a third-party solution provider for integrating and managing data and data-related processes.

"This report aligns with what we are seeing in the market," said Lance Pilkington, Vice President of Global Compliance at Liaison. "It is no longer a question of whether companies have to integrate and manage data – its a question of how many types of data and data-related processes they have to integrate and manage, meeting increasingly strict and numerous regulations for data security and privacy. Many of our customers are recognizing that their data initiatives and technologies lack the maturity required to comply and are turning to Liaison and the Liaison ALLOY® Platform to reduce the scope of their compliance burden."

Through its award-winning Liaison ALLOY Platform, Liaison uniquely provides the people, processes and technology required to help organizations reach maturity across all elements of the enterprise data lifecycle and to meet all data privacy and security regulations and frameworks. The ALLOY Platform, which includes both integration and data management capabilities, was built from the ground up to reduce data integration complexity, eliminate data silos and meet or exceed compliance standards on a single platform. The company offers integration and management of data as managed services, ensuring that compliance is maintained beyond the platform. By using the ALLOY Platform, organizations can confidently unlock the value of their data and move toward digital transformation.

