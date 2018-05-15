Liaison Technologies and Authentic Web Partner to Introduce Brand Registry Protocol for Enhanced Regulatory Compliance

"Digital transformation has driven enterprises to rely heavily on the cloud despite known data security and compliance related risks using the domain name system (DNS) over transport layer security (TLS) communications protocols," said Rob Consoli, Chief Revenue Officer of Liaison Technologies. "Liaison owns its own private domain registry. With this new trust protocol developed by Authentic Web for the Liaison ALLOY Platform, clients will be able to leverage our Brand Registry capabilities to better secure network data in motion and to enhance data compliance requirements."

Enterprise reliance on cloud-based data communications is expanding the digital surface area where sensitive data in motion is at risk or where integrity may be compromised. Private Brand Registries offer increased authentication and control throughout the data in motion chain of trust. Brand Registries are proprietary, top-level domain (TLD) name spaces owned by an enterprise brand, offering improved brand authority and control of digital identities compared to legacy open name spaces.

A new registry trust protocol built by Authentic Web will provide increased server-to-server security for data in motion. Says Founder & CEO of Authentic Web, Peter LaMantia; "We are fortunate to have a savvy technology partner like Liaison that understands the value and game changing technical capabilities of a proprietary Brand Registry. Leveraging the Brand Registry to enhance data privacy, security and compliance with data regulatory standards for network data in motion is an innovative and pioneering use of this powerful technology."

The companies plan to develop use cases for the new registry-based trust protocol for testing in 2018.

Liaison Technologies is a member of the Brand Registry Group, an organization of Brand Registry owners formed to represent the interests of members to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and to share best practices and innovation initiatives in these new spaces.

Learn more about ALLOY at www.liaison.com/liaison-alloy-platform and about the ALLOY Platform's comprehensive approach to data regulatory compliance.

ALLOY® is a registered trademark of Liaison Technologies.

About Liaison Technologies

Liaison Technologies provides integration and data management solutions to help customers unlock the power of a data-centric approach to their business. Liaison's cloud-based approach breaks down the barriers between data silos to tap into the valuable information needed to make better decisions, faster. Tailored to solve complex data problems today while building a robust foundation for tomorrow's unforeseen challenges, Liaison fosters a seamless flow of information securely and at scale. Founded in 2000, Liaison serves more than 7,000 customers in 46 countries, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Singapore. For more information, visit www.liaison.com and connect with Liaison on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Authentic Web Inc.

Authentic Web equips brands with domain intelligence and digital asset management systems to innovate and optimize their digital footprint with improved control, visibility and automation. Leading enterprise brands worldwide have chosen Authentic Web to replace and consolidate legacy domain providers to better manage their domain portfolio and DNS for security, compliance, digital performance and operational efficiency. We design, build and integrate technologies that leverage the new capabilities of proprietary Brand Registries. For more information visit us at www.authenticweb.com.

