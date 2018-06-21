Liaison Technologies Taps Go-to-Market Expert Bill Macaitis as Demand for Groundbreaking ALLOY Platform Soars

Liaison, which broke revenue records last year and continues to outperform expectations in 2018, added Macaitis to the strategy team to scale up in response to unprecedented demand for its ALLOY® Platform. The company has experienced a 257 percent increase in contract bookings in the first quarter of 2018 year-over-year, largely on the strength of its popular ALLOY Platform. The platform's advanced features have attracted top-tier customers, and interest in ALLOY continues to drive massive pipeline expansion in 2018.

"The data integration market is incredibly hot right now — the $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft by Salesforce demonstrates that," said Chief Revenue Officer Rob Consoli. "At Liaison, we've got a better approach to data integration and management than any iPaaS solution in the marketplace. Our strong growth reflects the fact that enterprise leaders are recognizing this, so we're pleased to work with an executive of Bill's caliber to craft and deploy a go-to-market strategy that will deliver the benefits of our next generation platform and managed services architecture more broadly in the marketplace."

Macaitis served as chief marketing officer and chief revenue officer at Slack. Prior to that, he was chief marketing officer at Zendesk, and earlier in his career, he served as senior vice president of marketing at Salesforce. His ability to accelerate every aspect of a growing cloud company's go-to-market strategy earned Macaitis a reputation as a "unicorn creator," and his counsel is widely sought by boards that are looking to position their companies for hyper-growth, but Macaitis is most passionate about technology companies that are mission-driven.

"In my advisory role, I focus on companies that have the potential to change the world with new technologies and fresh business models," Macaitis observed. "With its breakthrough platform and unique managed services approach, Liaison has that potential. Companies need to be able to integrate and manage data efficiently to succeed in the data-driven economy, and Liaison delivers the tools and services they require. I'm excited to work with the Liaison team on a go-to-market approach to take advantage of the new opportunities the data integration marketplace offers."

Built from the ground up to handle today's complex data integration and management needs, Liaison's ALLOY Platform can integrate data flowing in from multiple sources in a variety of formats. Unlike iPaaS integration solutions that burden in-house IT teams with the need to create point-to-point integration workarounds, Liaison recognizes all patterns of integration and offers a managed services architecture that eliminates the need to staff data clean-up, integration, compliance and security tasks, accelerating the path to digital transformation.

Learn more about ALLOY at www.liaison.com/liaison-alloy-platform.

ALLOY® is a registered trademark of Liaison Technologies.

About Liaison Technologies

Liaison Technologies provides integration and data management solutions to help customers unlock the power of a data-centric approach to their business. Liaison's cloud-based approach breaks down the barriers between data silos to tap into the valuable information needed to make better decisions, faster. Tailored to solve complex data problems today while building a robust foundation for tomorrow's unforeseen challenges, Liaison fosters a seamless flow of information securely and at scale. Founded in 2000, Liaison serves more than 7,000 customers in 46 countries, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Singapore. For more information, visit www.liaison.com and connect with Liaison on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

