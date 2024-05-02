WATERTOWN, Mass., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison, a leader in higher education technology solutions, today launched MyLiaison, a groundbreaking website designed to connect prospective undergraduate and graduate students with their ideal educational and career paths. MyLiaison is based on Liaison's Living Profile technology platform and is designed to redefine the journey from education to employment, offering a seamless pipeline that guides users through choosing and applying to educational programs.

Liaison Unveils MyLiaison, a Student-Centric Website for Bridging Education and Employment

"MyLiaison is a gateway to the future for students and educators," Stephen Taylor, vice president for Graduate Enrollment Strategy at Liaison, said. "We are addressing the core needs of prospective undergraduate and graduate students by offering rich, data-driven insights into individual schools, career exploration, and direct application pathways. This platform will empower students to make informed decisions that align with their academic and career aspirations."

The website's unique features include high-value articles, detailed profiles of educational institutions, and lead generation for affiliated programs. Students will be able to explore content and programs of interest, save their profile information, and click a link bringing them to the applications of their choice. MyLiaison leverages current online search trends to ensure content relevance, boosting its visibility and effectiveness.

"By aligning the content with real-time online search trends, we're attracting and engaging with students on topics they are genuinely interested in. This approach will elevate our CAS (Centralized Application Service) clients through enhanced brand recognition and strong lead generation," Taylor added.

In a landscape marked by declining enrollment rates in higher education, MyLiaison is poised to make a significant impact. It addresses enrollment challenges by helping prospective students understand the value of education in achieving their career goals and encouraging them to take the next step by applying to programs, thereby driving enrollment and supporting the broader education sector.

"The launch of MyLiaison aligns perfectly with Liaison's vision of fostering a more educated world," Taylor said. "We are enhancing our market position and supporting the professions served by our participating institutions. This launch is a commitment to the future of education and employment."

MyLiaison.com is now live and accessible to students, educators, and anyone seeking to explore the vast possibilities of higher education and career development.

For more information, please visit www.myliaison.com.

About Liaison

Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison assists higher education institutions and students in making informed enrollment decisions. Our vision of fostering a more educated world fuels our passion for expanding access, simplifying experiences, and empowering decision makers. With over 30 years of experience, we've served over 1,200 campuses and supported 40,000 programs globally, empowering individuals, partnering with institutions, and strengthening communities in the pursuit of knowledge and success.

Media Contact:

Madeline Knapp

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Liaison