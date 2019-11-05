Liaison's EngineeringCAS™ Now Serves More Than 1,000 Engineering Programs, Offers Scholarships

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, the leader in admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions for higher education, today released details about the ongoing success of EngineeringCAS™, the only Centralized Application Service (CAS™) for graduate engineering programs.

Launched in July 2017, EngineeringCAS brings admissions offices an improved way to recruit, enroll and admit best-fit students while saving money and better allocating staff resources each admissions cycle.

Through EngineeringCAS, Liaison has developed important strategic partnerships with many engineering organizations and societies, including the Global Engineering Deans Council (GEDC), the International Federation of Engineering Education Societies (IFEES), the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE).

"EngineeringCAS helps expand our applicant pool by promoting our program-specific landing pages to any potential applicant exploring graduate engineering education," says Dr. LaTonia Stiner-Jones, assistant dean of graduate programs at Ohio State University College of Engineering. "As a result, we get the same exposure as other top institutions around the world — and the solution makes it easier for talented students to apply who may not have otherwise learned about us."

After just two years, EngineeringCAS:

Now serves more than 1,000 programs on dozens of campuses nationwide.

on dozens of campuses nationwide. Is expected to process applications from 28,000 unique applicants during the 2019/2020 cycle.

during the 2019/2020 cycle. Now offers scholarships to qualified engineering students.

"Today's engineering admissions leaders are under tremendous pressure to yield best-fit students in the face of limited resources, increased competition and ever-evolving student demands," says Ron Hyman, Liaison's executive director of engineering education solutions. "The robust growth of EngineeringCAS clearly demonstrates its ability to deliver the results engineering programs require in order to achieve their most important short- and long-term gains."

David T. Poole, director of admissions at the University of Miami College of Engineering, agrees: "The potential that I see in EngineeringCAS is almost limitless. It brings together all the aspects that you would need within enrollment management."

