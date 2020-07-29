Liam Neeson Teams Up With It's A Penalty Campaign To Help End Human Trafficking & Exploitation Globally

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, It's a Penalty announced its newest global film, "What is Human Trafficking?" Launched in collaboration with Actor Liam Neeson, It's a Penalty's short film is designed to educate the world about the misconceptions and the reality of human trafficking & exploitation happening globally.

Neeson, captivates viewers as he explains critical information, including signs to watch for and ways to report human trafficking & exploitation. Throughout the film viewers learn how to help protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

"We are honored to produce this important, powerful short film in collaboration with Liam Neeson," said Sarah de Carvalho, CEO, It's a Penalty Campaign. "The message is incredibly impactful, because it educates about what human trafficking is and it equips everyone with practical information and tools that may help save someone's life. Liam starred in the action-thriller TAKEN about a teenage girl and her friend who are kidnapped while traveling abroad. This movie helped raise awareness about human trafficking, however it's much more common for victims to be exploited locally, in their own community and often by people they know."

The short film will premiere on July 29th, the day before the UN's World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, during a LIVE Expert Panel. The panel, entitled

WHAT IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING? will take place on https://bit.ly/LIVEPANEL at 12:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm EDT / 8:00 pm BST and will feature noteworthy leaders supporting the global fight to end exploitation, abuse and human trafficking:

Sarah de Carvalho , CEO at It's a Penalty Campaign

, CEO at It's a Penalty Campaign Christian Elliott , Global Development Director at A21

, Global Development Director at A21 Callahan Walsh , Director, Strategic Advancement & Partnerships at NCMEC

, Director, Strategic Advancement & Partnerships at NCMEC Deborah Richardson , Executive Director of the International Human Trafficking Institute

, Executive Director of the International Human Trafficking Institute Kat Rosenblatt, International Survivor, Executive Director at There Is Hope For Me

Sharmila Wijeyakumar, Human Trafficking Survivor and COO at Rahab's Daughters

ADDITIONAL KEY PARTNERS

To find out more about the IT'S A PENALTY CAMPAIGN, it's worldwide impact, or to donate please visit KnowTheSignsNow.org.

Instagram: @its_apenalty - Twitter: @its_apenalty - Facebook: FB.com/itsapenaltycampaign

ABOUT IT'S A PENALTY:

Since 2014, It's a Penalty has been working to disrupt the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world: human trafficking and exploitation. Our Campaign harnesses the power of sport to prevent exploitation and human trafficking around major sporting events. We believe that prevention is even better than cure. It's a Penalty raises awareness and educates the community by providing a platform - equipping people with the tools to protect those who are being exploited or trafficked.

We believe that collaboration and partnership are essential in order to achieve our aims. It's a Penalty's incredible impact is a result of our collaboration with strategic stakeholders, such as high-profile sporting athletes, the travel and tourism industry – including airlines, hotels, and transportation companies – sporting governing bodies/hosting committees, NGOs, governments, and corporations.

ABOUT LIAM NEESON:

Liam Neeson, an actor from Ireland, rose to prominence when he starred as Oskar Schindler in Schindler's List in 1993. Liam also starred in the hugely successful Taken trilogy in 2008, 2012 and 2014. He has been nominated for numerous awards, including an Academy Award for best actor, three Golden Globe Awards for best actor in a motion picture drama, and a BAFTA Award for best actor in a leading role.

SOURCE It’s A Penalty

Related Links

http://itsapenalty.org

