Liam's Brings Allergy-Friendly Meals to the Frozen Aisle

News provided by

Liam's

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Safer Plate rebrands to Liam's; honoring family and supporting those faced with the top food allergens

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safer Plate is now Liam's. Founded in 2019, the company originally focused on meal kits, but soon realized a greater need based on feedback from customers for a quick, more versatile option. Liam's offers four frozen meals, all free of the top allergens and is available in over 100 grocery stores across the country.

The Twin Cities-based company was born out of necessity. Liam's Co-founder and CEO, Angie Nelson, is mom to a son, Liam, who lives with a handful of food allergies. Angie quickly learned how difficult it can be to find options fit for the whole family.

More than a meal
"Our commitment to allergen friendly meals stays the same, even though our delivery and name has changed," said Angie Nelson, Liam's CEO. "The shift to frozen meals was made based on feedback from our loyal customers. These meals add a layer of flexibility for our food allergen fams – for dinner time, on-the-go, or wherever you've got a microwave."

While Liam's lineup currently consists of four options, more are on the way. They're all free of the most common food allergens, and produced in a dedicated kitchen, so families don't have to worry about cross-contamination, reading labels, contacting manufacturers, or second-guessing.

To bring Liam's to life and provide delicious, nutritious and family-friendly meals, Nelson partnered with Head Chef Gilbert Junge, formerly head of Mayo Clinic's specialty care meal program. Together, the team works to carefully create and test each recipe, ensuring every option is safe for those with food allergies and intolerances.

"While we're creating meals without the top allergens, we utilize unique and fresh ingredients to ensure that our meals taste like they are not "without" anything," said Junge. "With our shift to frozen meals, you can continue to taste the difference of quality ingredients."

The No List
Liam's frozen meals are free of peanuts, *tree nuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, gluten, seafood, shellfish and sesame (*some meals contain coconut aminos, coconut oil, and/or coconut milk).

About Liam's
Liam's is focused on meals free of the top food allergens, which include peanuts, *tree nuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, seafood, shellfish, and sesame. Liam's provides family and kid-friendly frozen meals that are delicious and require easy preparations available through Lipari Distribution.

SOURCE Liam's

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.