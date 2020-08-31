Liana Zavo Accepted into Forbes Business Council

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liana Zavo Founder & CEO of ZavoMedia Group, a NYC-based full service public relations, and digital marketing agency has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Liana Zavo was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Business Mentor, Founder, CEO Forbes Business Council

"We are honored to welcome Liana Zavo into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Liana has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Liana will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Liana Zavo will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of such a groundbreaking council of entrepreneurs who are changing the world with one launch at a time. As a thought leader in my industry, I am committed to the continual pursuit of knowledge and to the development of my talents to empower myself and others to reach our full human potential," says Zavo.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Kate Peterson

[email protected]

707-278-6742

ZavoMedia Group works with small businesses, corporations, startups, entrepreneurs, and individuals. ZavoMedia's team of professionals have extensive experience managing communications and digital marketing campaigns.

SOURCE ZavoMedia Group