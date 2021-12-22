Liana Zavo, Owner of ZavoMedia Group in NYC, Recently Authored and Published a Book Titled "B.E.P.I.C.: Be Seen & Be Heard"

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The book officially releases on December 31st, 2021, and the book release event will take place on January 17th, 2022, in NYC. Liana Zavo is a Russian-American media mogul, a public relations expert, strategist, mentor, and podcast host of her weekly show What Makes A Woman. On paper, it may look like Liana got "lucky," but nothing could be further from the truth. Liana is on the Young Entrepreneur Council, gives expert advice to entrepreneurs and small businesses and gets published in Forbes and Entrepreneur weekly column. Liana has volunteered her time to mentor 1500 women in high schools, first year of college and orphanages to find their voice, confidence and passion. Her passion project is to mentor one million women in the next five years.

Liana Zavo Impact Speaker & Author, PR Strategist & Expert

Liana Zavo, a writer of part memoir and part self-development guide, presents her real-life story and teaches the next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs her proven five simple hacks to finding unique voice, developing authority, turning belief into reality, gaining confidence and the courage to speak up in this remarkable book. Liana used her powerful one-word acronym B.E.P.I.C. in times of weakness to help her get back on track. At the launch event there will be a book signing with special guests and sponsors such as Andrea Catsimatidis , Rudy Rochman , Joy Taylor , Manor Estate Wines , Butterfly charity , Pinaq , custom cake Lalush by Iris , Batsheva Women and more.

"Had a great time talking about my bottom to beginning journey with you Liana! Great podcast everyone needs to listen to for hope, motivation, and inspiration. - Darren Prince , best selling author of Aiming High

Book is in pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Goodreads. RSVP to Book Launch in NYC. Contact Heather for more information [email protected] .

CONTACT:

Kim Peterson

www.zavomedia.com

707-278-6742

