Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Chairman of the Board of Directors Shares Purchase

BEIJING, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianluo Smart Limited ("Lianluo Smart" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LLIT), a smart service and products provider in China, today announced that Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Zhitao He, has purchased 360,000 of Lianluo Smart's Class A Common Shares ("Shares") as of April 27, 2018. The purchases were made through a broker or dealer under a 10b5-1 plan established in December 12, 2017.
The details of the purchases can be found in Schedule 13D filed by Mr. He with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2018.
Mr. He commented, "I am extremely confident in Lianluo Smart's future and looking forward tremendous opportunities ahead."
About Lianluo Smart Limited
Lianluo Smart Limited is a smart service and products provider, which develops, markets and sells medical wearable devices, intelligent smart devices and ecosystem platform in China. The medical wearable devices sector's major products are wearable sleep respiratory devices. It provides medical-grade detection and monitoring to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) syndrome patients. The smart devices sector is specialized in easy-using smart devices for sports, social contact, entertainment, remote-control and family health management. The smart ecosystem platform interconnects things and things, things and human. Lianluo Smart is endeavoring to become a leading provider of intelligent smart products both in domestic and international markets. More information may be found at www.lianluosmart.com.
