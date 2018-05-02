Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Chairman of the Board of Directors Shares Purchase

BEIJING, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianluo Smart Limited ("Lianluo Smart" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LLIT), a smart service and products provider in China, today announced that Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Zhitao He, has purchased 360,000 of Lianluo Smart's Class A Common Shares ("Shares") as of April 27, 2018. The purchases were made through a broker or dealer under a 10b5-1 plan established in December 12, 2017.

The details of the purchases can be found in Schedule 13D filed by Mr. He with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2018.