The details of the purchases can be found in Schedule 13D filed by Mr. He with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2018.

Mr. He commented, "My increasing shareholding in Lianluo Smart is based on my belief in the long-term development of the Company."

About Lianluo Smart Limited

Lianluo Smart Limited is a smart service and products provider, which develops, markets and sells medical wearable devices, intelligent smart devices and ecosystem platform in China. The medical wearable devices sector's major products are wearable sleep respiratory devices. It provides medical-grade detection and monitoring to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) syndrome patients. The smart devices sector is specialized in easy-using smart devices for sports, social contact, entertainment, remote-control and family health management. The smart ecosystem platform interconnects things and things, things and human. Lianluo Smart is endeavoring to become a leading provider of intelligent smart products both in domestic and international markets. More information may be found at www.lianluosmart.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Lianluo Smart Limited

Mary Li

Tel: +86 10 8860 9850

liyz@dehaier.com.cn

INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.

Katherine Yao, Senior Associate

Tel: +86 10 6587 6435

kyao@equityny.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lianluo-smart-limited-announces-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-to-increase-stake-in-the-company-300647479.html

SOURCE Lianluo Smart Limited

Related Links

http://www.lianluosmart.com

