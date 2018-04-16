Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Meinian Onehealth Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd.

The Company currently deploys its sleep respiratory devices in Meinian Onehealth's 74 health check-up centers in 37 cities across China, and the Company's sleep respiratory monitoring program has been included as a major item in Meinian Onehealth's group and individual check-up packages. The Company has completed its strategic layout within three major regions including Eastern, Southwestern and Southern China where Meinian Onehealth has its examination centers, and the Company is also in progress of rapidly expanding its geographic coverages in other areas.

Management Commentary

Mr. Ping Chen, CEO of Lianluo Smart stated, "We are pleased to form strategic partnership with the leading health check-up and medical service provider Meinian Onehealth. As we have established the cooperation with public hospitals, check-up centers, healthcare & nursing institutions and insurance companies over the years, the cooperation with Meinian Onehealth is another breakthrough for our business development. Our sleep respiratory monitoring service business is in the stage of rapid marketing promotions, and we have established sales teams in 22 cities to provide timely and effective services to our clients. We are confident that our sleep respiratory monitoring service makes up the gap of Meinian Onehealth's night-time check-up program, which enables the clients to receive sleep respiratory monitoring service over the night at home. In addition, Lianluo Smart will provide one-stop service to those patients with severe sleeping problem symptoms by leveraging our public hospitals' resources. We are looking forward to further integrating our products and services to Meinian Onehealth and to providing more effective health check-up services to the public."

In addition to Meinian Onehealth, the Company's cooperations with other professional health examination and medical services companies are also in good progress. Currently, the Company has added sleep respiratory monitoring service to the physical check-up packages provided by 90 health examination and medical service centers in 47 cities across China and is expanding into more cities.

About Meinian Onehealth Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd.

Established in 2004, Meinian Onehealth Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002044) is a well-known professional medical examination and medical service group in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, it is deeply involved in 200+ core cities, such as Beijing, Shenzhen, Shenyang, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Xi'an and Tianjin with 400+ medical and physical examination centers. The professional service team has more than 40,000 full-time experts, medical and management team members. In 2016, the number of service customers reached nearly 15 million. In 2017, it provided professional health services for 20 million people. It is a listed company with outstanding market capitalization and influence in the medical and health sector.

About Lianluo Smart Limited

Lianluo Smart Limited is a smart products provider, which develops, markets and sells medical wearable devices, intelligent smart devices and ecosystem platform in China. Our main products of medical wearable devices sector are wearable sleep respiratory devices. It provides medical-grade detection and monitoring to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) syndrome patients. The smart devices sector is specialized in easy-to-use smart devices for sports, social contact, entertainment, remote-control and family health management. The smart ecosystem platform interconnects things and things, things and human. Lianluo Smart is endeavoring to become a leading provider of intelligent smart products both in domestic and international markets. More information may be found at www.lianluosmart.com.

