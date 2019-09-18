Lianluo Smart Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianluo Smart Limited ("Lianluo Smart" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LLIT), a China based professional smart service and products provider announced today that on September 11, 2019, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until March 9, 2020 to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company's common shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance during such 180-day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, provided that the Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for Nasdaq except for Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and provides a written notice of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

Lianluo Smart Limited (Nasdaq: LLIT) is a professional smart service and products provider, which develops, markets and sells medical wearable devices, smart devices and ecosystem platform in China. The Company's business is divided into three sectors. The medical wearable devices sector's major product is wearable sleep respiratory device. It provides medical detection and monitoring to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) syndrome patients. The smart devices sector is specialized in easy-using smart devices for sports, social contact, entertainment, remote-control and family health management. The smart ecosystem platform interconnects things and things, things and human. Lianluo Smart is endeavoring to become a leading provider of smart products both in domestic and international markets. For more company information, please visit company official website: www.lianluosmart.com

