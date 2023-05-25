Liaocheng, China holds cultural exchange activity for Russian youth students

LIAOCHENG, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of the Hong Kong Business Daily. From May 1st to 7th, the 2023 Russian Youth Student Visiting Group, jointly organized by the Russia-China Association for the Promotion of Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation and Liaocheng University, paid a visit to Liaocheng, China, and carried out the cultural exchange and experience activity of "Visiting the Millennium Canal and enjoying the Beauty of Chinese Language".

During the visit, 21 young Russian students attended the wonderful Chinese language courses of "International Chinese Language Day" in Liaocheng University, learned about the local intangible cultural heritage techniques such as rubbing and tie-dye, experienced the Chinese dragon boat culture and Chinese national instrumental music culture, visited the school history Hall, Biological Herbarium Hall and Pacific-Island Research Center of Liaocheng University, and enjoyed the beauty of Chinese language. They also participated the Chinese and foreign youth roundtable, sharing stories of youth fighting for a better future. They went to Dongchangfu District, Dong'e County, Shenxian County, Yanggu County and other places in Liaocheng, visited Guangyue Pavilion, Dongchang Lake, Chinese Donkey-hide-gelatin Museum, Dong'e Yushan Caozhi Scenic Spot, Dong'e Donkey-hide-gelatin City, Yanggu Shizilou Building, Jingyanggang, experienced traditional Chinese crafts such as tea art, clay sculpture, gourd carving, brush making, shadow play, and held warm interaction and cordial exchanges with students of Shenxian No.1 Middle School and Shenxian Hanlin School. They experienced local traditional culture and felt the beauty of Chinese path to modernization. By studying Chinese, they can gain a better understanding of China's excellent traditional culture and modern urban life, enhancing mutual understanding and friendship. Angelina from Sochi, Russia said passionately, "I love Liaocheng, I love China".

The visiting group members come from 3 universities and 11 high schools, including Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. Liaocheng University will actively carry out research, projects, and activities on cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign youth so as to enhance their cultural literacy, promote friendly exchanges between Chinese and foreign youth, and enhance the international development level of the university.

