Liaocheng's Intangible Cultural Heritages in Hong Kong to Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland

News provided by

The News Office of Liaocheng Municipal People's Government

30 Jun, 2023, 08:20 ET

LIAOCHENG, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dongchang New-year wood-block print, Dongchang gourd carving, Chiping paper-cutting, Family Wei's wickerwork production techniques, Linqing dough modeling, Lu brocade and filigree production techniques... At the event celebrating the return of Hong Kong to the motherland held at the Victoria Park of Hong Kong on June 30, Liaocheng of Shandong province shows up with a number of intangible cultural heritages with an extremely rich regional culture flavor to showcase the charm and innovation of Liaocheng's traditional culture to citizens of Hong Kong with the theme of "A Watertown in Jiangbei: A Date with Two Rivers and a Trip to Liaocheng".

In order to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the Chinese cultural carnival is held at the Victoria Park on June 30, which is to last three days. During the event, the celebration organizing committee from all circles of Hong Kong organizes activities such as exhibition and performance of traditional Chinese culture and exhibition of intangible cultural heritages to let Hong Kong citizens experience the richness and diversity of Chinese cultural heritages, according to the News Office of Liaocheng Municipal People's Government.

Liaocheng of Shandong was born and is thriving and beautiful with water as a famous "watertown in Jiangbei and an ancient capital at the canal", reputed as "Venice in the Northern China". In this event, the exhibition area of Liaocheng is designed based on its characteristics as a "watertown", with rich exhibits and smooth lines to show the elegance and flexibility of Liaocheng's water bodies. The entire exhibition area applies different forms of exhibition such as pictures, texts and real objects to showcase Liaocheng's rich intangible cultural heritage resources, unique artistic charm and profound cultural connotations to each circle of Hong Kong.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441391

Caption: Liaocheng's intangible cultural heritages in Hong Kong to celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441392

Caption: Liaocheng's intangible cultural heritages in Hong Kong to celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland

SOURCE The News Office of Liaocheng Municipal People's Government

