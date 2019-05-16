Libbey Expands Premium Tabletop Offering with Addition of Serveware & Buffetware by APS Germany

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (AmericanNYSE: LBY) Libbey Inc. will add premium serveware and buffetware products to its full spectrum tabletop offering through an exclusive distribution agreement with Assheuer + Pott GmbH & Co. KG (APS®), manufacturer and distributor of catering products based in Germany.

Through the distribution agreement, Libbey will offer more than 300 catering, buffet and tabletop products that provide innovative solutions for hotel, restaurant and catering customers in the U.S. and Canada. The assortment includes buffet display stands and risers in metal and wood options, high quality melamine serving trays and bowls in a variety of styles, including faux wood, faux concrete and faux cast iron; chafing dishes and beverage dispensers. Most of the products are stackable and feature interlocking systems for stability. Additionally, most products can serve multiple purposes and are interchangeable enabling the greatest flexibility.

The APS serveware and buffetware will join Libbey's upscale Artistry Collection™ of curated, premium tableware brands that provide a rich and varied palette of elements to beautifully frame food and beverage presentations.

"The hospitality and catering sector of the foodservice industry continues to evolve. The need to stand out and provide exceptional guest experiences is of utmost importance," said Joe Huhn, vice president, general manager, U.S. and Canada, Libbey, Inc. "They've gone one step further in thoughtfully engineering products that can be configured in virtually endless ways, so operators can get more use out of every piece."

"APS has a strong reputation and prestige for the high quality, beautifully designed metal products it manufactures and the range of products it distributes throughout Europe. Their rich heritage and dedication to exceptional product quality aligns well with the other brands in our Artistry Collection," Huhn added. "We believe APS' innovative serveware solutions will complement Libbey's extensive foodservice product assortment and provide a wide range of stylish and functional options for our customers."

Bastian Becker of APS said, "Libbey's leadership, category expertise and comprehensive product offering makes them an ideal partner for introducing APS products to the foodservice industry in the U.S. and Canada."

Libbey will feature a sampling of its new collection of APS serveware and buffetware products at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago May 18-21, 2019. The products will be available to ship in the fourth quarter.

In addition to the new APS serveware and buffetware products, the Artistry Collection includes SCHÖNWALD and Playground dinnerware, Spiegelau and Nachtmann glassware, and VIVA® Scandinavia teaware, in select markets. For more information, visit https://foodservice.libbey.com/Artistry-Collection.

About Libbey Foodservice

Libbey Foodservice, a division of Libbey Inc., sets the standard for success in the foodservice industry. Libbey is the expert in integrating today's latest insights and trends with the full spectrum of inspired tableware products from fine dining to casual. It manufactures and distributes the complete tabletop, including Libbey Glassware and Master's Reserve®, a collection of premium glassware; Syracuse® China dinnerware; and World® Tableware dinnerware and flatware, including Master's Gauge™ premium flatware. In addition, Libbey Foodservice distributes the Artistry Collection™, a premium collection for fine hospitality venues that includes SCHÖNWALD and Playground dinnerware, Spiegelau and Nachtmann glassware, VIVA® Scandinavia teaware and APS serveware and buffetware, in select markets. For more information, visit libbey.com.

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China and Crisal Glass®. In 2018, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $797.9 million. Additional information is available at libbey.com.

About Assheuer + Pott

Based in Germany, Assheuer+ Pott GmbH & Co. KG (with its brand name APS) manufacturers and distributes a comprehensive selection of functional and trendy buffet and serveware. The family-owned and family-run business was founded in 1933, their dedicated and innovative approach to buffetware has made them popular in the foodservice and hospitality industry in Europe for decades.

Additional information is available at www.aps-germany.de

SOURCE Libbey Inc.

