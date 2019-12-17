Libbey Inc. Announces CFO Transition

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Libbey Inc. (NYSE American: LBY), one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Juan Amezquita as the Company's senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, effective January 13, 2020.

Mr. Amezquita will lead Libbey's global finance, accounting and treasury teams. He will succeed James C. Burmeister, who has served as Libbey's CFO since March 2017.

Mr. Burmeister will remain at Libbey and will continue to serve as senior vice president, chief operating officer, with primary responsibility for the Company's manufacturing, engineering, supply chain and information technology operations.

Mr. Amezquita's appointment and Mr. Burmeister's transition are in furtherance of the organizational realignment plan the Company announced in August 2019. "I'm excited to have Juan join our executive leadership team," said Michael P. Bauer, chief executive officer of Libbey Inc. "Juan is a proven leader with global experience in treasury, corporate finance and controllership. Juan's depth of experience leading financial transformations in capital intensive businesses make him highly qualified and a great fit for the role."

Mr. Amezquita has more than 25 years of financial management experience. He will join Libbey from Owens-Illinois, where he has served as vice president of strategy and integration since April 2019. Mr. Amezquita previously held roles of increasing responsibility in O-I's finance and treasury functions, beginning in 2005 as Colombia treasurer and culminating in his roles as vice president and treasurer from 2012 to 2015 and vice president of finance and corporate controller from 2016 to April 2019. Mr. Amezquita's earlier experience includes serving as chief financial officer for companies in the business services and health care industries in Colombia, as well as working as an IT system analyst.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2018, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $797.9 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

