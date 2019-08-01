Libbey Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Libbey Inc. (NYSE American: LBY), one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second-quarter 2019 Financial & Operating Highlights

Net sales were $206.2 million , a decrease of 3.5 percent , or a decrease of 2.5 percent in constant currency versus the prior-year period.

were , , or versus the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 22.7 percent, an increase of 90-basis points versus the prior year.

was 22.7 percent, an versus the prior year. Net loss was ($43.8) million , compared to net income of $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was affected by non-cash impairment charges for goodwill and an intangible asset totaling $46.9 million in the quarter.

, compared to net income of in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was affected by Adjusted Income from Operations (see Table 4) increased 22.8 percent to $15.9 million .

(see Table 4) to . Adjusted EBITDA (see Table 1) was $25.3 million , compared to $26.8 million in the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved 4.4 percent after further adjusting for a negative $2.7 million currency impact.

, compared to in the prior year's second quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities improved $10.7 million , driving a Free Cash Flow (see Table 2) improvement of $12.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.

"I am pleased to report that Libbey delivered a solid second-quarter performance with operating results that outpaced expectations," said Mike Bauer, chief executive officer of Libbey. "Although modest sales growth in our USC segment was more than offset by declines and soft market conditions in EMEA and LATAM, our e-commerce business continues to make solid contributions to our quarterly results, aiding growth in our USC retail business and advancing our efforts to bring Libbey's industry-leading products to a broader collection of customers."

Bauer continued, "The Company's intense focus on disciplined spending and strong operating performance in our manufacturing plants helped drive a 90-basis-point increase to gross profit margin, a 22.8 percent increase to Adjusted Income from Operations and, importantly, an improvement in cash generation. I'm proud of the organization's efforts toward sharpening our focus and better leveraging Libbey's market-leading position and competitive advantages to drive positive results in the face of continued headwinds resulting from soft market conditions in several of our key regions and channels."

Three months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands)

Net Sales

Increase/(Decrease)

Currency

Effects

Constant

Currency

Sales

Growth

(Decline)

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change U.S. & Canada (USC)

$ 128,897



$ 128,474



$ 423



0.3 %

$ (15)



0.3 % Latin America (LATAM)

38,208



40,290



(2,082)



(5.2) %

227



(5.7) % EMEA

32,678



38,175



(5,497)



(14.4) %

(1,921)



(9.4) % Other

6,375



6,595



(220)



(3.3) %

(407)



2.8 % Consolidated

$ 206,158



$ 213,534



$ (7,376)



(3.5) %

$ (2,116)



(2.5) %

Net sales in the U.S. & Canada segment increased 0.3 percent, primarily driven by higher volume and price realization, partially offset by unfavorable channel and product mix.

segment increased 0.3 percent, primarily driven by higher volume and price realization, partially offset by unfavorable channel and product mix. In Latin America , net sales decreased 5.2 percent (a decrease of 5.7 percent excluding currency fluctuation) as a result of unfavorable product mix within the business-to-business channel, partially offset by favorable price and currency impacts in the segment.

, net sales decreased 5.2 percent (a decrease of 5.7 percent excluding currency fluctuation) as a result of unfavorable product mix within the business-to-business channel, partially offset by favorable price and currency impacts in the segment. Net sales in the EMEA segment decreased 14.4 percent (a decrease of 9.4 percent excluding currency fluctuation), driven primarily by lower volume and an unfavorable currency impact.

Net sales in Other decreased 3.3 percent (an increase of 2.8 percent excluding currency fluctuation) primarily as a result of unfavorable price and mix of product sold and an unfavorable currency impact, partially offset by higher volume.

First Six Months of 2019 Financial & Operating Highlights

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands)

Net Sales

Increase/(Decrease)

Currency

Effects

Constant

Currency

Sales

Growth

(Decline)

2019

2018

$ Change

% Change



U.S. & Canada (USC)

$ 238,803



$ 236,415



$ 2,388



1.0 %

$ (43)



1.0 % Latin America (LATAM)

68,609



74,623



(6,014)



(8.1) %

(302)



(7.7) % EMEA

60,720



70,423



(9,703)



(13.8) %

(4,144)



(7.9) % Other

12,992



13,986



(994)



(7.1) %

(783)



(1.5) % Consolidated

$ 381,124



$ 395,447



$ (14,323)



(3.6) %

$ (5,272)



(2.3) %

Net sales in the U.S. & Canada segment increased 1.0 percent, primarily driven by higher volume, price realization and product mix, partially offset by unfavorable channel mix.

segment increased 1.0 percent, primarily driven by higher volume, price realization and product mix, partially offset by unfavorable channel mix. In Latin America , net sales decreased 8.1 percent (a decrease of 7.7 percent excluding currency fluctuation) as a result of lower volume, unfavorable product mix and currency. This was partially offset by favorable pricing in the segment.

, net sales decreased 8.1 percent (a decrease of 7.7 percent excluding currency fluctuation) as a result of lower volume, unfavorable product mix and currency. This was partially offset by favorable pricing in the segment. Net sales in the EMEA segment decreased 13.8 percent (a decrease of 7.9 percent excluding currency fluctuation), driven primarily by lower volume and an unfavorable currency impact, partially offset by favorable price and product mix.

Net sales in Other decreased 7.1 percent primarily as a result of unfavorable currency and price and mix of product sold, partially offset by higher volume.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As part of our on-going assessment of goodwill at June 30, 2019 , we determined that a triggering event had occurred due to the Company's market capitalization being less than the carrying value, resulting from the significant decline in the Company's share price during the quarter. Impairment testing resulted in a non-cash goodwill impairment of $46.0 million associated with the Mexico reporting unit and a non-cash impairment of $0.9 million for a trade name associated with the EMEA reporting segment.

, we determined that a triggering event had occurred due to the Company's market capitalization being less than the carrying value, resulting from the significant decline in the Company's share price during the quarter. Impairment testing resulted in a non-cash goodwill impairment of associated with the reporting unit and a non-cash impairment of for a trade name associated with the EMEA reporting segment. The Company had available capacity of $43.7 million under its ABL credit facility at June 30, 2019 , with $47.7 million in loans outstanding and cash on hand of $32.3 million .

under its ABL credit facility at , with in loans outstanding and cash on hand of . At June 30, 2019 , Trade Working Capital (see Table 3), defined as accounts receivable plus inventories less accounts payable, was $215.9 million , a $5.2 million improvement compared to $221.1 million at June 30, 2018 . The improvement was a result of lower accounts receivable, partially offset by higher inventories and lower accounts payable.

Jim Burmeister, chief financial officer, commented, "In the second quarter, we drove the Company's Adjusted EBITDA results higher on a constant currency basis, despite the decline in net sales. We achieved this performance through solid operational execution and tighter management of costs. We reduced SG&A costs year over year by 8.1 percent, while continuing to fund critical projects like our ERP initiative. At the same time, we have tightened controls around working capital and operating costs to deliver an improvement of nearly $13 million in our Free Cash Flow compared to the prior-year quarter."

Burmeister continued, "In addition to the progress we made in Q2, we are in the process of taking more meaningful costs out of the business and, as a result, we expect to finish the year with reduced run rate costs that will further improve our ability to drive cash generation while sustaining support for our strategic initiatives."

Given the steps taken to better manage costs, and the addition of improved contributions from our e-commerce platform, the Company is reaffirming its full-year 2019 outlook, which includes:

Net sales increase in the low single digits, compared to full-year 2018;

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expense of approximately 16 percent of net sales (see Table 8);

Adjusted EBITDA margins between 8.5 percent and 10 percent (see Table 7);

Capital expenditures and ERP capital in the range of $35 million to $40 million .

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2018, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $797.9 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (U.S. GAAP), we use non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Income from Operations (Adjusted IFO), Adjusted IFO Margin, Free Cash Flow, Trade Working Capital, Adjusted Selling, General & Administrative Expense (Adjusted SG&A), Adjusted SG&A Margin and our Debt Net of Cash to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio. Reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Our non-GAAP measures, as defined below, are used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report similar non-GAAP measures. Libbey believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of core business operating results. We believe the non-GAAP measures, when viewed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for additional transparency of financial results and business outlook. In addition, we use non-GAAP data internally to assess performance and facilitate management's internal comparison of our financial performance to that of prior periods, as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of our non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and may have limitations as an analytical tool. We define our non-GAAP measures as follows:

We define Adjusted EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and special items, when applicable, that Libbey believes are not reflective of our core operating performance, and we define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

We define Adjusted IFO as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, other (income) expense, and special items, when applicable, that Libbey believes are not reflective of our core operating performance, and we define Adjusted IFO Margin as Adjusted IFO divided by net sales.

We define Trade Working Capital as net accounts receivable plus net inventories less accounts payable.

We define Adjusted SG&A as U.S. GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses less special items that Libbey believes are not reflective of our core operating performance, and we define Adjusted SG&A Margin as Adjusted SG&A divided by net sales.

We define Free Cash Flow as the sum of net cash provided by operating activities and net cash used in investing activities.

We define our Debt Net of Cash to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio as gross debt before unamortized discount and finance fees, less cash and cash equivalents, divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA (defined above).

Constant Currency

We translate revenue and expense accounts in our non-U.S. operations at current average exchange rates during the year. References to "constant currency," "excluding currency impact" and "adjusted for currency" are considered non-GAAP measures. Constant currency references regarding net sales reflect a simple mathematical translation of local currency results using the comparable prior period's currency conversion rate. Constant currency references regarding Gross Profit, Adjusted IFO, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin comprise a simple mathematical translation of local currency results using the comparable prior period's currency conversion rate plus the transactional impact of changes in exchange rates from revenues, expenses and assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than the functional currency. We believe this non-GAAP constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our core operating results, better identifies operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by exchange rate changes and provides a higher degree of transparency of information used by management in its evaluation of our ongoing operations. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our currency market risks include currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, Mexican peso, euro and RMB.

Libbey Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018







Net sales $ 206,158



$ 213,534

Freight billed to customers 811



938

Total revenues 206,969



214,472

Cost of sales 160,244



167,979

Gross profit 46,725



46,493

Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,813



33,537

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 46,881



—

Income (loss) from operations (30,969)



12,956

Other income (expense) (620)



2,580

Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes (31,589)



15,536

Interest expense 5,879



5,456

Earnings (loss) before income taxes (37,468)



10,080

Provision for income taxes 6,299



6,092

Net income (loss) $ (43,767)



$ 3,988









Net income (loss) per share:





Basic $ (1.95)



$ 0.18

Diluted $ (1.95)



$ 0.18

Dividends declared per share $ —



$ —









Weighted average shares:





Basic 22,400



22,170

Diluted 22,400



22,356



Libbey Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)











Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018















Net sales $ 381,124



$ 395,447

Freight billed to customers 1,494



1,695

Total revenues 382,618



397,142

Cost of sales 301,935



316,979

Gross profit 80,683



80,163

Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,393



65,060

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 46,881



—

Income (loss) from operations (29,591)



15,103

Other income (expense) (2,204)



473

Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes (31,795)



15,576

Interest expense 11,511



10,540

Income (loss) before income taxes (43,306)



5,036

Provision for income taxes 5,003



4,009

Net income (loss) $ (48,309)



$ 1,027









Net income (loss) per share:





Basic $ (2.16)



$ 0.05

Diluted $ (2.16)



$ 0.05

Dividends declared per share $ —



$ 0.1175









Weighted average shares:





Basic 22,332



22,131

Diluted 22,332



22,167











Libbey Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)



ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,298



$ 25,066

Accounts receivable — net 92,950



83,977

Inventories — net 202,564



192,103

Prepaid and other current assets 18,496



16,522

Total current assets 346,308



317,668

Purchased intangible assets — net 11,977



13,385

Goodwill 38,431



84,412

Deferred income taxes 27,797



26,090

Other assets 11,623



7,660

Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,571



—

Property, plant and equipment — net 256,900



264,960

Total assets $ 758,607



$ 714,175









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT):





Accounts payable $ 79,635



$ 74,836

Salaries and wages 23,120



27,924

Accrued liabilities 48,017



43,728

Accrued income taxes 3,726



3,639

Pension liability (current portion) 3,497



3,282

Non-pension post-retirement benefits (current portion) 3,957



3,951

Operating lease liabilities (current portion) 12,800



—

Long-term debt due within one year 4,400



4,400

Total current liabilities 179,152



161,760

Long-term debt 419,413



393,300

Pension liability 44,079



45,206

Non-pension post-retirement benefits 39,833



43,015

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 53,750



—

Deferred income taxes 2,522



2,755

Other long-term liabilities 22,529



18,246

Total liabilities 761,278



664,282









Common stock and capital in excess of par value 337,378



335,739

Retained deficit (219,750)



(171,441)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120,299)



(114,405)

Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (2,671)



49,893

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 758,607



$ 714,175



Libbey Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018







Operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (48,309)



$ 1,027

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 19,922



23,119

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 46,881



—

Change in accounts receivable (9,060)



(11,477)

Change in inventories (10,593)



(13,956)

Change in accounts payable 6,743



919

Accrued interest and amortization of discounts and finance fees 557



449

Pension & non-pension post-retirement benefits, net (1,165)



176

Accrued liabilities & prepaid expenses (2,768)



1,215

Income taxes (2,483)



(1,698)

Share-based compensation expense 1,935



1,456

Other operating activities (908)



(430)

Net cash provided by operating activities 752



800









Investing activities:





Additions to property, plant and equipment (18,300)



(21,349)

Net cash used in investing activities (18,300)



(21,349)









Financing activities:





Borrowings on ABL credit facility 73,871



51,131

Repayments on ABL credit facility (46,300)



(28,631)

Other repayments —



(1,383)

Repayments on Term Loan B (2,200)



(2,200)

Taxes paid on distribution of equity awards (409)



(214)

Dividends —



(2,595)

Net cash provided by financing activities 24,962



16,108









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (182)



(437)

Increase (decrease) in cash 7,232



(4,878)









Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,066



24,696

Cash & cash equivalents at end of period $ 32,298



$ 19,818



In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following tables provide non-GAAP measures used in this earnings release and a reconciliation to the most closely related U.S. GAAP measure. See the above text for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. Although Libbey believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented enhance investors' understanding of Libbey's business and performance, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to U.S. GAAP.

Table 1















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (dollars in thousands)















(unaudited)



















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Reported net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

$ (43,767)



$ 3,988



$ (48,309)



$ 1,027

Add:















Interest expense

5,879



5,456



11,511



10,540

Provision for income taxes

6,299



6,092



5,003



4,009

Depreciation and amortization

9,991



11,240



19,922



23,119

Add special item before interest and taxes:















Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (1)

46,881



—



46,881



—

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 25,283



$ 26,776



$ 35,008



$ 38,695



















Net sales

$ 206,158



$ 213,534



$ 381,124



$ 395,447

Net income (loss) margin (U.S. GAAP)

(21.2) %

1.9 %

(12.7) %

0.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)

12.3 %

12.5 %

9.2 %

9.8 %





(1) Includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $46.0 million in our Latin America segment and a $0.9 million non-cash impairment charge for a trade name in our EMEA segment.

Table 2















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (dollars in thousands)







(unaudited)











Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)

$ 24,657



$ 13,944



$ 752



$ 800

Net cash used in investing activities (U.S. GAAP)

(7,939)



(10,078)



(18,300)



(21,349)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

$ 16,718



$ 3,866



$ (17,548)



$ (20,549)





















Table 3











Reconciliation to Trade Working Capital



(dollars in thousands)











(unaudited)















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018













Accounts receivable — net

$ 92,950



$ 83,977



$ 100,948

Inventories — net

202,564



192,103



200,818

Less: Accounts payable

79,635



74,836



80,686

Trade Working Capital (non-GAAP)

$ 215,879



$ 201,244



$ 221,080



Table 4















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Income from Operations (dollars in thousands)







(unaudited)











Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Reported net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

$ (43,767)



$ 3,988



$ (48,309)



$ 1,027

Add:















Interest expense

5,879



5,456



11,511



10,540

Provision for income taxes

6,299



6,092



5,003



4,009

Other (income) expense

620



(2,580)



2,204



(473)

Add special item before interest and taxes:















Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (1)

46,881



—



46,881



—

Adjusted Income from Operations (non-GAAP)

$ 15,912



$ 12,956



$ 17,290



$ 15,103



















Net sales

$ 206,158



$ 213,534



$ 381,124



$ 395,447

Net income (loss) margin (U.S. GAAP)

(21.2) %

1.9 %

(12.7) %

0.3 % Adjusted Income from Operations margin (non-GAAP)

7.7 %

6.1 %

4.5 %

3.8 %





(1) Includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $46.0 million in our Latin America segment and a $0.9 million non-cash impairment charge for a trade name in our EMEA segment.

Table 5







Summary Business Segment Information



(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, Net Sales:

2019

2018

2019

2018















U.S. & Canada (1)

$ 128,897



$ 128,474



$ 238,803



$ 236,415

Latin America (2)

38,208



40,290



68,609



74,623

EMEA (3)

32,678



38,175



60,720



70,423

Other (4)

6,375



6,595



12,992



13,986

Consolidated

$ 206,158



$ 213,534



$ 381,124



$ 395,447



















Segment Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (Segment EBIT) (5) :











U.S. & Canada (1)

$ 17,267



$ 13,358



$ 27,064



$ 18,082

Latin America (2)

3,187



7,433



3,836



9,583

EMEA (3)

2,763



2,621



2,713



3,626

Other (4)

(1,169)



660



(2,321)



(469)

Segment EBIT

$ 22,048



$ 24,072



$ 31,292



$ 30,822



















Reconciliation of Segment EBIT to Net Income (Loss):















Segment EBIT

$ 22,048



$ 24,072



$ 31,292



$ 30,822

Retained corporate costs (6)

(6,756)



(8,536)



(16,206)



(15,246)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

(46,881)



—



(46,881)



—

Interest expense

(5,879)



(5,456)



(11,511)



(10,540)

Provision for income taxes

(6,299)



(6,092)



(5,003)



(4,009)

Net income (loss)

$ (43,767)



$ 3,988



$ (48,309)



$ 1,027



















Depreciation & Amortization:















U.S. & Canada (1)

$ 3,214



$ 3,052



$ 6,347



$ 6,439

Latin America (2)

3,837



4,494



7,617



9,204

EMEA (3)

1,706



1,940



3,405



3,949

Other (4)

893



1,309



1,775



2,623

Corporate

341



445



778



904

Consolidated

$ 9,991



$ 11,240



$ 19,922



$ 23,119







(1) U.S. & Canada—includes sales of manufactured and sourced tableware having an end-market destination in the U.S and Canada, excluding glass products for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), which remain in the Latin America segment. (2) Latin America—includes primarily sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end-market destination in Latin America, as well as glass products for OEMs regardless of end-market destination. (3) EMEA—includes primarily sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end-market destination in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (4) Other—includes primarily sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end-market destination in Asia Pacific. (5) Segment EBIT represents earnings before interest and taxes and excludes amounts related to certain items we consider not representative of ongoing operations as well as certain retained corporate costs and other allocations that are not considered by management when evaluating performance. Segment EBIT also includes an allocation of manufacturing costs for inventory produced at a Libbey facility that is located in a region other than the end market in which the inventory is sold. This allocation can fluctuate from year to year based on the relative demands for products produced in regions other than the end markets in which they are sold. (6) Retained corporate costs include certain headquarter, administrative and facility costs, and other costs that are not allocable to the reporting segments.