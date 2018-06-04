Libbey Inc. To Host Investor Day In New York City

William Foley , chairman and chief executive officer

, chairman and chief executive officer James Burmeister , senior vice president, chief financial officer

, senior vice president, chief financial officer Klay Huddleston , senior vice president, chief digital officer

, senior vice president, chief digital officer Bill Mossing , senior vice president, chief supply chain officer

, senior vice president, chief supply chain officer Sarah Zibbel , senior vice president, chief human resources officer

, senior vice president, chief human resources officer Antoine Jordan , president, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions

, president, EMEA and regions Pablo Villarreal , president, Latin America region

William Foley, chairman and chief executive officer, commented, "Over the past year, we've made significant progress in positioning the Company to respond to changes in the global consumer landscape and competitive environment, and we've assembled a talented roster of executives to help us execute several important strategic initiatives for the business. At our upcoming investor day event, we plan to showcase much of this progress and discuss our long-term plan to return the business to profitable growth with strong, sustainable cash flow performance. Specifically, we'll review the competitive landscape and address new product development capabilities, our e-commerce platform, manufacturing network and supply chain initiatives, capital allocation plans, and provide regional updates for each of our geographic reporting segments. We look forward to sharing the details of our long-term strategic plan with investors and analysts next month."

Webcast Information

The presentation will be webcast live beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The event can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of www.libbey.com, where interested parties may also view the slide presentation. The presentation will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2017, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $781.8 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/libbey-inc-to-host-investor-day-in-new-york-city-300658975.html

SOURCE Libbey Inc.

Related Links

http://www.libbey.com

