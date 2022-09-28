Libby Announces Don Sebastiani & Sons as Exclusive Sales Representative for The U.S.

This partnership will significantly expand Libby's points of distribution for its growing product line up

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubbled wine brand Libby and Sonoma-based wine producer Don Sebastiani & Sons announce today a strategic partnership where Don Sebastiani & Sons will serve as the exclusive sales representative for Libby within the United States. Don Sebastiani & Sons will manage and activate Libby's national distributor network, while the brand will maintain control of its direct-to-consumer channel, production, and marketing operations.

Libby

"Sparkling wines have continued to captivate consumers' attention with consistent growth, and albeit early days, the low-ABV/low-cal wine sales show extreme promise in the U.S. Libby fuses these two growing market spaces with our unique low-ABV bubbled wine for everybody, and every occasion," said Libby co-founder and CEO Grant Hemingway. "Don Sebastiani & Sons is the ideal strategic partner for us as we push into wholesale distribution with their commitment to quality and innovation. We are excited to continue building the momentum that began with our direct-to-consumer release and bring our exceptional wines to store shelves."

After a successful direct-to-consumer launch into 20 markets this past spring, Libby will seek to strategically expand distribution nationally, starting with four launch markets this fall – Calif., Ore., Wis. and Tenn. – through the Don Sebastiani & Sons distribution network. As the exclusive sales representative, they will sell all Libby products designated for the on and off premise channels, which will include the highly anticipated release of innovative bubbled wine products in early 2023.

"We are thrilled to partner with Libby to bring these innovative products to the market and build on the direct-to-consumer efforts," said Don Sebastiani & Sons CEO Omar Percich. "This is going to fill one of the holes that we have in our portfolio but more importantly it's a product that Don Sebastiani & Sons is aligned with from a quality and affordability perspective. It checks a lot of boxes from low calorie to low alcohol and we expect to have early success with this brand because it's really what consumers are looking for."

Bubbly and refreshing, Libby is made from sustainably grown Californian grapes. Each wine is fermented separately to bring out its individual characteristics. The wines are then stabilized and filtered to ensure consistency and quality before blending to reach a low ABV of 7-8% and finally, carbonated to specific levels before bottling. Libby is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, non-GMO and available in Rosé Blend and White Blend.

For more information, visit www.drinklibby.com and Instagram, @drinklibby.

About Libby

Bubbly and refreshing, Libby is a low-calorie and low-ABV wine made from a non-traditional carbonation process that guarantees delicious flavors and affordable pricing. Libby's bubbled wines are made in California, where the brand works with a multi-generational family-owned winery using sustainably grown grapes. Available in both cans and bottles, Libby's Rosé and White Blends are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO, and have a low-ABV of just under 8%, with no added sugars. For more information, visit www.drinklibby.com ,

About Don Sebastiani & Sons

Rooted in tradition, driven by innovation, and headquartered in the Napa Valley, Don Sebastiani & Sons makes and markets a robust portfolio of adult beverages, including the leading premium ready-to-drink margarita in the United States, Flybird, imported from Jalisco, Mexico and made with 100% Blue Weber Agave wine. Donny Sebastiani is fourth-generation proprietor of this family-owned and run business. For more information, visit www.donsebastianiandsons.com .

