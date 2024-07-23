Libby Promotes Literacy as Proud Sponsor of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Lakers Literacy Program

Multi-year purpose-driven sponsorship aims to advance literacy and showcase libraries to Lakers fans

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the NBA basketball season draws closer, Libby, the award-winning library reading app from OverDrive, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Lakers Literacy League. As a participating sponsor, Libby and the Lakers will encourage all Laker fans to embrace the lifelong benefits of reading by promoting the resources of their local libraries. Building upon OverDrive's 20+ years of supporting community libraries and literacy, the innovative sponsorship supports the mission of the Lakers Literacy League, the Lakers Girls book club, and a variety of unique community activities. This multi-year sponsorship kicks off with the 2024-25 season and marks a long-term commitment to supporting California libraries.

Logo for the Lakers Literacy League, showcasing Libby as a participating sponsor.

"We are very excited to have Libby join the Lakers as we provide our community with literacy tools to reinforce the positive effects from reading. By providing monthly literacy activities and incentives to participating classrooms throughout Los Angeles, we can make an impact together," says Mathew Makovec, Director of Community Relations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Through this sponsorship, which continues through the 2026-27 season, Libby aims to elevate awareness of the diverse and unique resources offered by the Los Angeles Public Library and local libraries throughout the state of California.

"Angelenos love using Libby with their Los Angeles Public Library cards, and we all love the Lakers," says John F. Szabo, City Librarian of the Los Angeles Public Library. "This exciting partnership will help even more people learn how our libraries are here to support them whether they are just starting out, getting ready to start over, or anywhere along the way."

As a vibrant community hub, LAPL offers everything from children's storytimes for the youngest learners and their families, to homework help and college readiness classes for students and online classes that promote lifelong learning. The library also helps patrons navigate an increasingly digital world while staying on the forefront of innovation and creativity, as evidenced by its makerspaces and the digital resources available throughout its system – all available to residents for free with a library card.

Libby's sponsorship of the Los Angeles Lakers aligns with the company's mission to support public libraries and foster a love for reading. As part of this commitment, Libby recently launched the "Check Out Your Library" initiative, aimed at driving awareness, engagement, and love for public libraries. The campaign, in partnership with OverDrive's award-winning apps Sora and Kanopy, encourages people to visit their local library to explore all they have to offer and to get involved in library programs and services.

Libby's association with the Los Angeles Lakers highlights a shared commitment to education, community enrichment, and lifelong learning, ensuring that the benefits of reading and library engagement reach as many people as possible. To learn more about Libby, visit www.overdrive.com/apps/libby.

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that stands with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 92,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video and other content. OverDrive empowers libraries and schools by expanding access for all through tireless industry advocacy and consistent innovation. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks.net, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

