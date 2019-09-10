LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin Kicks Off Pumpkin Season With Social Media Sweepstakes

"The pumpkin-loving community is a passionate one and LIBBY'S® Pumpkin is giving fans the chance to share their passion in a one-of-a-kind way," said Samantha Set, Associate Brand Manager of LIBBY'S® Pumpkin. "The 'Earn Your Patch' promotion is a way for us bring our 100% Pure Pumpkin products beyond baking and into a wearable patch of 'honor.'"

LIBBY'S® Pumpkin "Patches" are specially-designed enamel pins, making them the perfect accessory for pumpkin lovers. Voting on three pin designs will kick off this week, in conjunction with the Morton Pumpkin Festival in Morton, Ill. – where LIBBY'S® pumpkins are grown, harvested and canned.

There are two ways for pumpkin enthusiasts to enter. Those who vote for their favorite pin design are automatically entered for the chance to receive the winning patch. Pumpkin lovers who want to take their passion to the next level can post using the hashtags #LibbysPumpkinPatch and #Sweepstakes and tagging @LibbysPumpkin while the poll is open to enter. Individuals can double their entries by voting and posting.

Fans can visit www.LibbysEarnYourPatch.com until Oct. 24 to choose their favorite design and enter for their chance to win one of 250 produced pins. On National Pumpkin Day (Oct. 26), LIBBY'S® will announce the gourd-geous winning Pumpkin "Patch" design and begin outreach to the winners.

Visit the LIBBY'S® website or follow LIBBY'S® on Facebook and Twitter to stay updated on the "Earn Your Patch" sweepstakes and for more information on voting.

Additional information and official LIBBY'S® recipes can be found at www.verybestbaking.com/libbys/.

