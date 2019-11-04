Libby's® Helps Consumers Get Back to the Table with Seventh Annual "Cansgiving" Sweepstakes

MARION, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic fruits and vegetables company, Libby's® Fruits & Vegetables, is launching its annual "Cansgiving" sweepstakes encouraging fans to submit their favorite original recipes using the brand's famed canned products for a chance at prizes. Libby's® invites all fans to create a simple, yet delicious, dish made with canned Libby's® Fruits & Vegetables for family and friends to enjoy this Thanksgiving season.

For the seventh consecutive year, fans can enter the "Cansgiving" sweepstakes by visiting the company website or by posting on their personal Instagram or Twitter pages, tagging @LibbysTable and using the hashtags #Cansgiving and #sweepstakes. Libby's® will award two participants, chosen at random, with $1,250 plus an assortment of Libby's® Fruits & Vegetables. The sweepstakes opens at noon EST on Nov. 4, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 22, 2019. Official rules are available at www.GetBacktoTheTable.com/Cansgiving.

In honor of the season that's all about giving back, Libby's® is proud to support Feeding America® local food banks, a nationwide network, which is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization that secures and distributes 4.3 billion meals each year. Two of the organization's local food banks will receive a monetary donation made in the name of each winner of the "Cansgiving" sweepstakes and Libby's® Fruits & Vegetables products to help advance their mission in leading the fight to end hunger in America this holiday season.

"Our annual sweepstakes gives us the opportunity to help Libby's® customers get back to the dinner table to create memories, especially during the holidays with family and friends," said Bruce Wolcott, Vice President of Marketing for Seneca Foods. "We are grateful for the opportunity to pay it forward by matching each 'Cansgiving' sweepstakes prize with a donation to Feeding America® local food banks to help support the powerful work they are doing to feed our hungry neighbors through a nationwide network of food banks and to engage our country in the fight to end hunger."

For a holiday that is centered around family, Libby's® is also proud to be celebrating the season with TV host, actress, and mom of three, Vanessa Lachey, who brings her family and friends together around the dinner table.

"Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday!" said Vanessa Lachey. "When creating my family's favorite recipes the night before, I love cooking with Libby's® Fruits & Vegetables. Since most of the prep work is already done for me – there's no need for peeling, chopping, or dicing – I can just pop open a can I already have in my pantry and get cooking."

Libby's® will be sharing Thanksgiving-themed recipes and entertaining tips on its website (www.GetBacktoTheTable.com) and its social media platforms all season long, including a couple of Vanessa Lachey's favorite holiday dishes. Consumers can also tune into Vanessa's social channels to see what she will be making this holiday season with Libby's® Fruits & Vegetables. Additional seasonal recipes – from crowd-pleasing appetizers to comforting side dishes to festive desserts – can be found in Libby's® Digital Recipe Box.

About Libby's® Fruits & Vegetables

Libby's®, the nation's second largest brand of canned vegetables, has been a staple on American dinner tables since the 1880s. With 117 product varieties, Libby's® offers among the industry's most complete lines of canned fruit and vegetables, including Libby's® Naturals, which contain no added sugar or salt. Since 1983, Libby's® Fruits & Vegetables have been produced and distributed by Marion, N.Y. based Seneca Foods Corporation, an independent, publicly traded, fully integrated food processing company. For more information on Libby's® and Seneca Foods visit www.senecafoods.com. For information on Libby's® mission, visit www.GetBacktoTheTable.com, like Libby's® on Facebook, or follow @LibbysTable on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

