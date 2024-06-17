Libby's® Vegetables Launches the Cook With Libby's Cooking Challenge for Vegetable-Forward Recipes

Beginning today, fans can show off their cooking chops and enter for a chance to win a personalized cooking kit, by sharing recipes featuring Libby's Vegetables on social media using #CookWithLibbys

FAIRPORT, N.Y., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all cooks! In honor of National Eat Your Veggies Day (June 17), Libby's Vegetables is kicking off a rewarding Cooking Challenge to inspire people all year round to cook delicious, nutritious, time and money-saving vegetable-forward meals the whole family will love.

Introducing the Cook With Libby's Cooking Challenge

Enter to win! Today through March 31, 2025, we are encouraging fans to celebrate the Libby's Vegetable of the Month by posting a photo or video of their Libby's recipe on social media using #CookWithLibbys, #LibbysContest and tagging @libbysvegetables on Instagram. Each month, Libby's will select 1 winner to receive a personalized cooking kit including an air fryer, Libby's products, kitchen gadgets and more! For complete information on this contest and how to enter, visit the Libby's Vegetables Cooking Challenge website to sign up to receive an email revealing the Libby's Vegetable of the Month.

From June 17, 2024 to March 31, 2025 (Contest Period): Submit a recipe that includes at least one (1) Libby's canned vegetable with the recipe's ingredients along with an optional photo or video of your Libby's Vegetables recipe as a meal or dish and upload to your Instagram account with the hashtags #CookWithLibbys, #LibbysContest, and tag @libbysvegetables. Your post must include the hashtags #CookWithLibbys and #LibbysContest. You must make sure the "Photos Are Private" option in the account settings on your Instagram account are set to "OFF." Limit one (1) submission per person per day of the Contest Period. Participation open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of majority in their state of residence. Void outside of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and where prohibited, taxed or restricted by law.

About Libby's ® Vegetables

Libby's® offers among the industry's most complete lines of canned vegetables. Since 1983, Libby's® Vegetables have been produced and distributed by Seneca Foods Corporation, an independent, publicly traded, fully integrated food processing company. For more information on and Seneca Foods visit www.senecafoods.com. For information on Libby's®, visit www.LibbysVegetables.com, like Libby's® on Facebook, or follow @LibbysVegetables on Instagram or Pinterest.

