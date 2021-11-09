Liber Systems Announces Tech-Based Investment Strategy

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liber Systems Limited, a full-stack services company, in coordination with parent holding company Liber Holdings, today announced an investment in tech infrastructure and small cap companies.

Cloud computing has seen exponential growth over the past decade and is expected to play an even larger role in people's lives going forward. With 94% of companies now utilising the cloud in some form and the value of services expected to reach 832 billion by 2025, its clear that the technology will continue to create wide-reaching changes in the way we live and work. Leveraging this and its experience in the industry, Liber's investments will focus on building scalable infrastructure that has the power to transform company and customer experiences.

The company is additionally exploring the new era of decentralised digital assets and distributed ledger technologies, in particular their unique opportunities regarding scaling payments and value transfer.

Through these investments and others, Liber aims to move towards a sustainable and scalable future that can dramatically transform lives in developed and developing countries.

About Liber Systems

Liber Systems Limited is a full stack services company providing development, advisory, and management services. It specialises in the creation of software and products customers love and the infrastructure to support them. Through use of leading SEO strategies and meaningful one-to-one relations with customers, it enables its in-house products to achieve organic growth. For more information on Liber Systems and its services, visit liber.co.uk.

