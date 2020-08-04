Liberal U.S. House Candidate for TN-5, Joshua Rawlings Issues Debate Challenge to 30-year "Blue Dog" Incumbent, Jim Cooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua Rawlings, U.S. House democratic primary candidate for TN-5, calls for a debate with Rep. Jim Cooper ahead of the Aug. 6th primary. Rawlings said, "Cooper has been in Congress for 30-years and owes it to the people of middle Tennessee to defend his record. Surely, we as Democratic primary candidates have smart and substantial policy ideas that the constituents of our district deserve to hear in a public debate setting so informed decisions can be made at the polls."

Jim Cooper has so-far ignored the request to debate from Rawlings on multiple occasions. With just days left until the August 6th primary, there is no better time to give the voters of middle Tennessee a voice, and a chance for constituents to understand the candidates' views and solutions on pressing issues and policy.

U.S. House district TN-5 encompasses all of Davidson county (including Nashville), and parts of Dickson and Cheatham counties.

ABOUT JOSHUA RAWLINGS FOR CONGRESS

Joshua Rawlings is a 27 year old small business owner challenging 30-year incumbent Jim Cooper (TN-5) in the Democratic Primary. Deeply embedded in the community fabric of the counties of Davidson, Dickson, and Cheatham, the small business owner, and musician embodies the district's "everyman", every day—because he lives it. Running on a platform that emphasizes the most important issues facing the American people, Rawlings' campaign agenda addresses five key policies: The Need for Systemic Congressional Change—eliminating "Big Money" and corporate influence on policy directives while adding "Term Limits" to congressional seats; Healthcare for All by way of a free public option; world-class Public Education; Climate Change initiatives through Environmental Leadership; and smart, rehabilitative Prison Reform.

As is the policy of the Rawlings Campaign, the candidate remains available to field media inquiries for interviews and press kits; and, may be contacted directly via email: [email protected]

Rawlings2020.com

SOURCE Vote Rawlings

Related Links

https://rawlings2020.com

