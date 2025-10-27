Liberate Earns Spot on Redpoint's Prestigious AI64 List of Top Emerging Enterprise AI Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberate Innovations Inc., a leading innovator in the insurance industry, proudly announces its recognition on the Redpoint AI64. This prestigious list highlights the 64 up-and-coming enterprise AI applications.

Redpoint Ventures, a top-tier venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio including companies such as Snowflake, Twilio, Looker, Ramp, Stripe, Mistral, Poolside, Nubank, HashiCorp, Hims, and more, has launched this list to showcase the exceptional builders in the industry who are creating industry-transforming companies.

To commemorate this achievement, Liberate's Founder and CEO, Amrish Singh, will join Redpoint with other AI64 leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of AI applications.

"Being included in the first AI64 is a tremendous honor. This recognition reflects the collective dedication of our team and the early believers who supported our AI vision from the start. We're proud to stand alongside such an exceptional group of innovators shaping the future of enterprise AI, and we thank Redpoint for this recognition," said Singh.

For the complete list of companies included on this year's AI64 list and to read the full AI industry report, click here.

About Liberate Innovations Inc.

Liberate is building the agentic future of insurance. Its AI-powered agents handle the full scope of insurance workflows - from sales and service to claims - allowing insurers to reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction, and unlock profitability in an industry long constrained by inefficiency. Founded by Amrish Singh, Ryan Eldridge, Jason St. Pierre and a team of enterprise software and insurance veterans, Liberate partners with leading carriers and agencies to deliver transformative ROI in weeks. For more information, visit https://www.liberateinc.com/

About Redpoint Ventures:

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we're proud to have backed over 615 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 183 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $8.0 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

