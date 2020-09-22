Liberate Medical Selects MedCrypt's Verification Tool to Enhance Proactive Device Security for Respiratory Muscle Stimulators

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCrypt Inc. , the leading provider of proactive security solutions for the healthcare space, today announced that Liberate Medical has chosen MedCrypt's API to help secure Liberate's VentFree™ Respiratory Muscle Stimulator, a medical device which may reduce the number of days adult patients require mechanical ventilation, including patients with COVID-19. Liberate Medical received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its VentFree™ Respiratory Muscle Stimulator on May 4, 2020, allowing for an early launch into the market.

"The demand for lifesaving medical devices is unlike anything the healthcare industry has experienced before," says Mike Kijewski, MedCrypt CEO. "We are proud to be part of a solution that will directly help patients more quickly recover from complications due to COVID-19. MedCrypt looks forward to building on this new relationship to bring robust cybersecurity solutions to future generations of Liberate Medical products."

The stimulator is intended to reduce disuse atrophy of the abdominal wall muscles caused by prolonged use of mechanical ventilation. Reducing the time patients spend on mechanical ventilation may help decrease the risks of prolonged hospital-acquired infections, deteriorated quality of life, and end of life. Fewer days spent on ventilation may also increase the availability of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the early launch to market, MedCrypt will help Liberate integrate a solution that will facilitate secure firmware updates in the devices that will deploy around the U.S. and Europe.

"We are excited to be working with MedCrypt. With a single command, their API solution will make it simple and efficient to ensure that our VentFree™ devices are operating with secure firmware, allowing us to focus our efforts on assisting in the treatment of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Guillermo Cohen Freue, VP of Engineering at Liberate Medical. "The FDA Emergency Use Authorization was a huge step forward for our company and we are grateful for MedCrypt's dedication in helping us fast-track these security solutions."

Liberate Medical is working with healthcare institutions around the U.S. to get VentFree devices installed later this year.

MedCrypt offers proactive cybersecurity solutions for medical device manufacturers to build safe and secure medical devices by design. The company recently announced its acquisition of MedISAO , a cybersecurity information-sharing organization, in an effort to help MedCrypt customers to proactively address both FDA premarket and postmarket cybersecurity guidance.

About Liberate Medical

Liberate Medical is a clinical/commercial-stage medical device company that develops neuromuscular electrical stimulation technology to improve the quality and reduce the cost of care for patients with pulmonary disorders. For more information please visit https://liberatemedical.com .

About MedCrypt, Inc.

MedCrypt is a San Diego-based company that provides proactive security for healthcare technology. MedCrypt's platform brings core cybersecurity features to medical devices with just a few lines of code, ensuring devices are secure by design. MedCrypt announced a $5.3 million Series A funding round in May of 2019, bringing the total funds raised to $8.4 million with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator, and more. The company is based in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com .

