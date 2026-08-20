Liberate Recognized with 16 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberate has been recognized with 16 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® 2026, taking 5 Gold, 10 Silver, and 1 Bronze across 9 categories. The HCM Excellence Awards® recognize organizations that successfully develop and deploy programs, strategies, technologies, and solutions that deliver measurable business results and advance excellence in Human Capital Management. The result extends a record that now stands at more than 430 Brandon Hall Group awards on our shelves distributed across our global offices.

Liberate - BHG HCM Excellence Awards 2026

The 2026 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® recognize best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.

Liberate has won 16 awards in this year's edition of the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®. The award-winning client solutions were recognized in 9 distinct categories, earning 5 Gold, 10 Silver, and 1 Bronze award. The 2026 HCM Excellence Awards Program announcement was held on August 13, 2026, across three winner announcement webinars hosted by Brandon Hall Group™.

The recognized work spans custom content, compliance training, games and simulations, mobile learning, blended learning, AI learning technology implementation, competencies and skill development, new hire onboarding, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategy. This diverse work was built in partnership with global enterprise client teams across continents.

"While I am immensely proud of our team at Liberate for this recognition, I am equally proud of our ability to work alongside client partners who trust us to deliver premium learning solutions that stand the test of time and have a measurable impact. We highly value our clients and deeply appreciate the emphasis they place on creating meaningful and engaging learning experiences. It is a privilege to collaborate with organizations that align with our beliefs, sharing a mutual respect for learners and a commitment to maintaining integrity in learning design to drive genuine change," said Rod Beach, President of Liberate.

"Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards® remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact. The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies don't just improve programs, they strengthen organizations, empower people and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements," said Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group™ and HCM Excellence Awards® Program Leader.

"The HCM Excellence Awards® have become the most recognized benchmark for excellence in human capital management because organizations know they are earned, not given. Every winning program has demonstrated measurable impact, innovation, and execution through one of the industry's most rigorous evaluation processes. We are proud to recognize the organizations setting the standard for the future of work," said Mike Cooke, CEO, Brandon Hall Group™.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality, and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 26 to 28, 2027, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select award-winning teams may also be invited to participate on speaking panels during the conference.

The full list of 2026 honorees is published on the official Brandon Hall Group Winners webpage.

About Liberate

Liberate works alongside L&D leaders who are navigating the complexities of learning at scale. With over three decades of global experience, Liberate blends modern technology with deep expertise across managed learning services, strategy and advisory, custom eLearning, AI-powered learning, immersive AR and VR experiences, learning delivery, learning technology and platforms, workforce training, and global accessibility and enablement.

Liberate has empowered more than 10 million learners across 26 verticals and holds over 600 global awards and rankings, including more than 430 Brandon Hall Group awards. Teams operate across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

SOURCE Liberate