Liberate Voice AI Proves Game Changing for Silvester Insurance Advisors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberate Innovations Inc. has welcomed Silvester Insurance Advisors to its family of customers. The independent insurance brokerage leveraged Liberate's groundbreaking Voice AI to take policyholder services and operational efficiency to the next level.

"Liberate Voice AI technology provides personalized and efficient solutions for our customers and improves our team's efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows," says Michelle Silvester, Michelle Silvester, Agent & Owner of GreatFlorida Insurance Palm Beach Gardens & Jupiter. "With friendly AI agents on our team, we are well-positioned for growth, and able to serve more customers and prospects, without having to hire employees," she adds.

Leveraging the power of generative AI, natural language processing and text-to-speech technology, Liberate Voice AI provides sophisticated phone capabilities that can be integrated with other systems and orchestrated with business processes. Agencies can choose from a library of human-like voices with English and Spanish options.

"AI agents provide a reliable, highly-proficient service solution, while helping agencies consistently execute their business processes at a fraction of what it costs to pay an employee," says Amrish Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Liberate. "With AI agents taking care of routine interactions, employees are free to focus on sales and other important tasks that require human analysis and decision making."

With Voice AI, agencies can rest assured that every call is answered promptly, no one waits on hold, and no opportunities slip through the cracks. Calls are answered 24/7 after hours and on holidays, and Voice AI can be scaled up to support high call volume situations such as CAT events.

In addition to powering the phones, Voice AI also helps reduce or even eliminate mundane data entry processes. Best of all, with Voice AI, agencies don't pay for an 8-hour workday – they only pay for productive AI time – enabling yet another cost reduction.

A pioneer in Voice AI technology, Liberate has also developed AI-powered processes for insurance underwriting, FNOL and claims automation. This insurance niche focus differentiates Liberate from other providers, helping them cost-effectively serve the insurance industry. "We not only speak AI, but we also understand the insurance space," says Singh.

About Liberate Innovations Inc.

Liberate builds fully trained and integrated AI Agents that interact over Voice, SMS, Email and Digital and can resolve complex, multi-faceted requests – tasks that could only be performed by trained professionals in the past. Liberate's AI Voice Agent has revolutionized the insurance industry by seamlessly answering phone calls, collecting quote information, receiving FNOLs and servicing customer requests in an empathetic, humanlike manner. Liberate's affordable and customizable AI solutions typically deploy in weeks with almost no integration overhead and have been proven to overcome labor challenges while enhancing policyholder service levels for retail agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information, visit https://www.liberateinc.com/.

