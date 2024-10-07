Liberate Voice AI Revolutionizes Policyholder Services for Signature Insurance Group

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Insurance Group has partnered with Liberate Innovations, Inc. to enhance policyholder services with the addition of Voice AI agents.

Signature's new Voice AI agents interact with policyholders and claimants using natural conversation and orchestrated workflows. Signature was able to customize their AI agents' style, choosing from voice speed, language and dialect options while also adding their own conversation rules, workflows and communication channels. Liberate Voice AI can interact with customers using phone, text and email.

"Our Voice AI receptionists are amazing. They are so humanlike that many of our customers don't realize they are speaking to an AI agent," says Shawn Reynolds, CFO & Co-Founder, Signature Insurance Group. Signature now has two Voice AI agents powering its phones.

With the addition of Voice AI, Signature no longer has to worry about missed calls, lost opportunities, staffing crunches or language barriers. The agency's multi-lingual Voice AI agents work 24/7 and align with the agency's existing processes and protocols, at a significantly lower cost than an employee. Signature only pays for the time they spend conversing.

While sound great, they also perform well, handling a variety of common insurance tasks. "It's more than a pleasant voice," says Amrish Singh, CEO of Liberate. "AI agents can integrate with your current systems and can be orchestrated to complete variety of tasks – things like receiving first notices of loss (FNOL), taking payments, sending ID cards, and answering customer questions."

Liberate's Voice AI is available to insurers as well as to a wide range of other business types, including healthcare providers, law firms, small businesses, and more.

"Thanks to Liberate's Voice AI, I'm free to take more vacations with my family. The impact of Voice AI has been amazing for our team. We can focus on other things while our Voice AI receptionists do their thing," says Reynolds.

About Signature Insurance Group

Opened in 1978 as Esquire Insurance, Signature Insurance Group is a locally-owned and family-oriented insurance agency. Signature aims to provide the best insurance rates based on the client's specific personal needs. With offices in Commerce, Covington, Greensboro, Madison, Monroe, and Winder, Georgia, Signature specializes in affordable auto, home, life, commercial, and general liability insurance. For more information, visit https://www.thatsoursig.com/

About Liberate Innovations, Inc.

Liberate builds fully-trained and integrated AI agents that interact through voice, SMS, email, and digital channels and can resolve complex, multi-faceted requests – tasks that only trained professionals could perform in the past. Liberate's AI voice agent has revolutionized the insurance industry by answering phone calls, collecting quote information, receiving FNOLs, and servicing customer requests in an empathetic, humanlike manner. Liberate's affordable and customizable AI solutions typically deploy in weeks – with almost no integration overhead. They overcome labor challenges while enhancing policyholder service levels for retail agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information, visit https://www.liberateinc.com/

