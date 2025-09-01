Liberate Your Kitchen This Labor Day: CleaDeep Frees You from Smoke and Odors with Super Sale offer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Labor Day approaches, Americans nationwide prepare to honor the hard work and dedication that define our nation's spirit. This year, CleaDeep invites homeowners to celebrate the holiday with a kitchen upgrade. The revolutionary P1 Range Hood is designed for those who value cleanliness, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology.

The Legacy of Labor Day and the Modern Kitchen

CleaDeep P1 Range Hood CleaDeep logo

Labor Day has always been more than just a long weekend—it's a celebration of hard work, community, and the enduring spirit of American innovation. For many, the holiday marks the unofficial end of summer, a time for backyard barbecues, family reunions, and gatherings centered around food. From sizzling grills to simmering stovetops, the kitchen becomes the heart of these cherished moments.

Yet, behind these joyful occasions often lies a less glamorous reality: smoky air, stubborn grease, and lingering odors that can dampen the experience. As families come together to share meals and stories, no one should be overwhelmed by noisy ventilation or poor air quality.

CleaDeep's P1 Range Hood honors the true meaning of Labor Day—elevating the place where memories are made by combining thoughtful engineering with everyday practicality. Just as Labor Day celebrates progress and perseverance, the P1 embodies these values, delivering a kitchen upgrade designed to make cooking cleaner, quieter, and more enjoyable.

What Makes CleaDeep P1 the Ultimate Kitchen Upgrade?

Engineered for modern lifestyles, the CleaDeep P1 Range Hood is more than just an appliance—it's a transformation for your kitchen. Here's how it stands out:

1. Iconic IQV Technology

P1 uses powerful 13 m/s ultra-high airspeed to intercept smoke and grease before they spread. Whether you are grilling steak or cooking curry, the kitchen air remains fresh and pleasant throughout the cooking process.

2. Easy-to-clean Design

By utilizing the centrifugal force generated by high-speed airflow, P1 can efficiently separate smoke and oil stains. With its filterless design and powerful suction, maintenance is simple and stress-free.

3. Real-Time PM2.5 Monitoring

With its built-in PM2.5 sensor, the P1 actively monitors your kitchen's air quality, ensuring a healthier environment for you and your family.

A Kitchen Transformation for the Modern Home

Labor Day is the perfect time to invest in your home—and your well-being. With the P1, CleaDeep redefines what it means to have a clean, functional, and advanced kitchen.

"We believe everyone deserves a kitchen that works as hard as they do," says Justin Zhang, CMO at CleaDeep. "With the P1, we've combined intelligent design with powerful performance to give homeowners one less thing to worry about."

Don't Miss Out the Labor Day Offer

In honor of Labor Day, CleaDeep is offering an exclusive $451 off the powerful CleaDeep 36" P1 IQV Range Hood for just $1,099. As a bonus, we're including limited-time free installation around the US, a service that typically costs between $199 and $299. This promotion will be end by 7th September, 2025.

Celebrate with a Cleaner, Healthier Kitchen

This Labor Day, give your kitchen the upgrade it deserves. With CleaDeep, you can host gatherings, experiment with new recipes, and enjoy time with loved ones—all in a cleaner, healthier space.

Discover the difference today by visiting https://us.cleadeep.com/ or register as an Early Bird storyteller.

SOURCE CleaDeep