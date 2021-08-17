Liberate Yourself Opens New Location on Ventura Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberate Yourself recently opened a beautiful new space in Sherman Oaks at 13323 Ventura Blvd. This Location is an extension to liberate Emporium on Hillhurst in Los Felix and a replacement for Liberate Hollywood. Liberate Yourself is not only a trendy retail space full of incredible fun vibes for all of your creative and Spiritual needs, from the widest selection of powerful crystals to reiki charged candles and private healings and readings from the most talented Spiritual Guides known around the World. But also, a magical outside Event Space featuring live music, comedy, creative nights and of course the most out of this world Sound Baths and meditation workshops. Have you ever had your Chakras realigned by a Pranic Healing Master? Or sipped Cacao under a full moon during a guided meditation? Even if your answer is yes, you haven't experienced it at Liberate Yourself and to the highest realms I recommend it. This incredible space is everything a creative Soul would need. At times we all feel a little disconnected, lost or in search of something more. Liberate helps guide you forward with intuitive readings, Energy healings, Education, Crystals and other metaphysical tools to support you. A welcoming space you didn't know you needed. Be Powerful. Be Magical. Be Free