Liberation Behavioral Health Appoints Bethany Kassar, MSW, LCSW, as Executive Director

"As we build the foundations of a new age at Liberation Way, Bethany will play a key role in helping us strengthen our successful outpatient model and bring compassionate addiction treatment to more individuals suffering from this devastating disease," said CEO Drew Rothermel, Liberation Behavioral Health, headquartered in Collingswood, NJ.

Executive Director Bethany Kassar

Kassar joins Liberation Way after dedicating the majority of her career to mental health, addiction treatment, and co-occurring disorders. With a proven track record of successfully developing and executing outpatient and partial hospitalization programs, she will oversee operations of clinical and medical teams, compliance, programming, and quality of care at Liberation Way. Most recently, Kassar served as executive director of outpatient services at Summit Behavioral Health, Hamilton, N.J., where she grew census annually for outpatient sites; managed compliance, The Joint Commission accreditation, and state licensing in multiple states; and introduced a Partial Hospitalization Treatment model and other programs to strengthen the organization's continuum of care.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to manage the operations and collaborate with the multidisciplinary teams that work tirelessly for patients through a reality-based approach to teach them life skills that help make maintaining sobriety less overwhelming. As we strengthen our process and policies, our ultimate goal is to create an environment where participants always experience operational excellence," said Kassar.

Kassar's previous healthcare work included serving as therapist at Onward Behavioral Health, Jamison, Pa., and social worker at Actors' Fund of America, Los Angeles, Calif., where she developed programs for chemical dependency and adolescent intensive outpatient services. Kassar earned her Master's degree in Social Work from University of Southern California and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University.

Director of Quality and Compliance Rosemarie Sullivan

Rothermel recently hired Director of Quality and Compliance Rosemarie Sullivan to improve processes and build his growing team. Sullivan is skilled in developing quality assurance programs, developing standards for organizational effectiveness, and implementing training programs for education and guiding staff in best practices that ensure high quality standards.

"Having Bethany's strong multidisciplinary leadership and Rosemarie's expertise in quality and compliance at such a crucial point in our growth is invaluable. They are both important in moving our organization forward to achieve operational excellence through compliance and quality care measurements that improve care for patients," said Rothermel.

For more information on treatment programs at Liberation Way, visit https://liberationway.com.

