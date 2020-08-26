Liberis enables SaaS companies to embed financial products using its innovative Funding Platform

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberis, an international fintech that provides funding to small businesses, announced that its Funding Platform will be made available to a broader set of SaaS companies, empowering their product teams to easily embed financial services into their offerings.

Liberis operates globally in the US, UK, and Europe through partnerships with large payment processors and SaaS companies. The fintech delivers white-labeled funding solutions to small businesses through its Funding Platform. The platform's targeting algorithm helps determine the optimal messaging, timing, and channel to offer small businesses a range of products including loans, revenue-based funding, equipment financing, and government-backed loans.1 Liberis partners with multiple lenders and credit providers including the UK Government's British Business Bank.

"Liberis' API handles getting the right type of funding to small businesses in an integrated user journey, removing friction and increasing customer loyalty for our partners. Small businesses get the funding they need quickly, and our partners create deeper relationships by using our solutions under their brand. It also turns on a new profit stream for partners in just a few weeks," explained Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis

SaaS companies can get in contact with Liberis regarding the Funding Platform here. Select SaaS companies will be able to access the Liberis sandbox and work with the product team to embed financial services into their product and marketing propositions.

"Embedded finance is becoming a mega-trend. More and more SaaS companies like Shopify and Toast are moving to add payments and lending to their offerings because they're not just helping their customers, they're also increasing revenue per customer significantly."

Liberis is reshaping small business finance for good. Founded in 2007, the fintech uses its API platform to enable partners to provide flexible and fair finance to their small business customers. Headquartered in the UK, Liberis is a global operation with offices in the UK (London and Nottingham), US (Denver), and Nordics.

1 Liberis offers Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans and the Business Cash Advance in the UK. Liberis partners with Funding Circle LLC who provide Paycheck Protection Program loans in the US. Liberis offers a Merchant Cash Advance and Revolving Revenue Line and does not currently originate loans directly in the US

