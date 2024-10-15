Liberis reveals its multi-product financial platform offering a further boost to small business growth

LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberis, the leading global embedded finance platform, is pushing new boundaries with its multi-product platform offering hyper-personalised financial solutions better than ever before. Liberis powers its partners with faster funding solutions for their customers, in more markets, to provide best-in-class financial experiences to small businesses (SMEs).

Liberis Multi Product Platform

According to PYMNTs Intelligence 44% of microbusinesses and small businesses experienced cash flow gaps one to four times per year. The same report showed that of those businesses who used embedded lending, 72% of microbusinesses and small businesses in the last year reported a positive impact on their business.

Driven by merchant demand for embedded finance, Liberis provides a fully automated funding platform through one API for its partners. Cashflow insights provided through partner platforms allows Liberis to personalise its product offering to meet the funding needs of SMEs across industries in over 13 markets.

Liberis has built a comprehensive multi-product platform for SMEs to now include a range of products, such as Flexible Financing and Business Cash Advance. By leveraging their technology to combine data and insights across their partner's platforms, Liberis is putting every SME need now and, in the future, at the centre of their product vision.

SMEs don't just contribute to the economy, they are the economy. SMEs represent 90% of the business population globally, accounting for 60-70% of employment and 55% of GDP in developed economies. By empowering SMEs with the financial solutions they need to thrive, Liberis maximises the potential of SMEs to create economic growth through innovation, job creation, strengthening communities and driving sustainable practices.

Liberis' multi-product platform represents a shift in their capabilities and enhanced ability to serve both their partners and SMEs globally, no matter the industry, to access the financial products they need.

With Flexible Financing and Business Cash Advance already on offer, Liberis is fast becoming their partner's go-to solution for providing SMEs with a suite of financial products. Fuelled by advanced AI-driven insights, Liberis' partners can leverage this multi-product platform to meet their needs, in real-time. Enhanced Customer Experience: Liberis is one of the only platform to offer decisive pre-approved funding based on cash-flow insights, reducing fear of rejection for SMEs. With Liberis' technology, partners can offer their customers a seamless, intuitive experience, funding them in seconds.

Liberis is one of the only platform to offer decisive pre-approved funding based on cash-flow insights, reducing fear of rejection for SMEs. With Liberis' technology, partners can offer their customers a seamless, intuitive experience, funding them in seconds. Accelerated Product Offerings: This new approach allows Liberis to deliver faster, and more flexible financial solutions. Through leveraging data and insights, partners can provide personalised offerings to their SME customers, with just a few clicks.

Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis said "This shift in strategic vision to a more product-focused platform is driven by our desire to be there in the moments that matter for both our partners and their small business customers. Small business owners have been underserved by traditional banks for far too long. This vision allows us and our partners to play a critical role in shaping the future of small businesses worldwide, enabling them to thrive, not just survive."

Nima Montazeri, Chief Product Officer at Liberis added "Listening to our small business customers has always been an important part of our strategy. With the combination of historical and real-time data, we can derive insights allowing us to expand our product vision to include products small businesses need. These insights allow us to serve our partners, with the right products for their customers, at the right time."

About Liberis

Liberis are on a mission to unleash the power of small businesses all over the world - delivering the financial products they need to grow through a network of global partners.

At its core, Liberis is a technology-driven company, bridging the gap between finance and small businesses. They use data and insights to help partners understand their customers' real time needs and tech to offer tailor-made financial products. Empowering small businesses to grow and keep their independent spirit alive is central to their vision.

Since 2007, Liberis has funded over 40,000 small businesses with over $1.5bn - but they believe there is much more to be done. Learn more about Liberis by visiting https://www.liberis.com/.

