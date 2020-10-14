Libertana announces inaugural class of scholarship winners
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, home health organization Libertana has awarded 20 scholarships to qualified four-year, junior college, and vocational students.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Libertana Home Health, one of the largest home health care providers in California, announced this week the inaugural class of recipients of the Libertana Scholarship, a program designed to support the children and grandchildren of the organization's employees and of the caregivers assigned to its clients as they pursue higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Libertana awarded 20 scholarships—ranging from $500 to $1000—to a diverse class of students from across the state. Applicants, who were asked to submit essays about their career goals and academic interests, are pursuing higher educational degrees at institutions including UC Berkeley, UC Davis, Mount Holyoke College, CSUN, Pierce College, and Antelope Valley College.
"Libertana believes deeply in the transformative power of higher education," said Libertana Executive Director Jonathan Istrin. "This year has been a difficult moment to be a student. Our scholarship committee was incredibly impressed by our applicants' resilience and dedication to their studies and passions. As we continue to navigate this pandemic, Libertana remains committed to supporting our team's families as they pursue their educational goals and professional ambitions."
The Fall 2020 Libertana Scholarship Class, in alphabetic order, is:
- Camari D., Chabot College
- Cristina A., Mount Holyoke College
- Dianna J., CSUN
- Elysa A., Cal State Channel Islands
- Giselle G., Los Angeles Valley College
- Guadalupe A., Antelope Valley College
- Hyacinth V., Los Angeles City College
- Janeen G., High Desert Medical College
- Jenny G., Cal Poly Pomona
- Juan V., UC Merced
- Kaylee V., UC Davis
- Mary W., USC
- Mona A., Pierce College
- Nicole P., Cal State Channel Islands
- Rayan E., West Coast University
- Reva R., Touro College
- Sarai A., Pierce College
- Tamara J., CSUN
- Viviana C., UC Berkeley
- Yerachmiel K., Touro College
About Libertana Home Health: Libertana provides professional home care services to thousands of individuals and families across the state of California, including care coordination and management, assisted care services to manage daily living and clinical services for intermittent skilled nursing care and rehabilitation therapies. Dedicated to improving lives, Libertana collaborates with public and private agencies to help house homeless persons and individuals experiencing medical and behavioral health conditions.
