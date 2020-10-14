Libertana announces inaugural class of scholarship winners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Libertana Home Health, one of the largest home health care providers in California, announced this week the inaugural class of recipients of the Libertana Scholarship, a program designed to support the children and grandchildren of the organization's employees and of the caregivers assigned to its clients as they pursue higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Libertana awarded 20 scholarships—ranging from $500 to $1000—to a diverse class of students from across the state. Applicants, who were asked to submit essays about their career goals and academic interests, are pursuing higher educational degrees at institutions including UC Berkeley, UC Davis, Mount Holyoke College, CSUN, Pierce College, and Antelope Valley College.

"Libertana believes deeply in the transformative power of higher education," said Libertana Executive Director Jonathan Istrin. "This year has been a difficult moment to be a student. Our scholarship committee was incredibly impressed by our applicants' resilience and dedication to their studies and passions. As we continue to navigate this pandemic, Libertana remains committed to supporting our team's families as they pursue their educational goals and professional ambitions."

The Fall 2020 Libertana Scholarship Class, in alphabetic order, is:

Camari D., Chabot College

Cristina A., Mount Holyoke College

Dianna J., CSUN

Elysa A., Cal State Channel Islands

Giselle G., Los Angeles Valley College

Guadalupe A., Antelope Valley College

Hyacinth V., Los Angeles City College

Janeen G., High Desert Medical College

Jenny G., Cal Poly Pomona

Juan V., UC Merced

Kaylee V., UC Davis

Mary W., USC

Mona A., Pierce College

Nicole P., Cal State Channel Islands

Rayan E., West Coast University

Reva R., Touro College

Sarai A., Pierce College

Tamara J., CSUN

Viviana C., UC Berkeley

Yerachmiel K., Touro College

About Libertana Home Health: Libertana provides professional home care services to thousands of individuals and families across the state of California, including care coordination and management, assisted care services to manage daily living and clinical services for intermittent skilled nursing care and rehabilitation therapies. Dedicated to improving lives, Libertana collaborates with public and private agencies to help house homeless persons and individuals experiencing medical and behavioral health conditions.

CONTACT: Ryan Painter or Nathan Miller, [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Libertana Home Health