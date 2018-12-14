Libertate/Risk MD Merge With Ballator Group

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballator Insurance Group ("BIG") and Libertate Insurance/RiskMD have merged to combine forces in support of insurance placements and data management for Professional Employer Organizations ("PEO's"). BIG and its senior management team have created multiple risk-bearing entities with specialization in "governmental entities", "not for profits" and "automotive dealers". Libertate is a general agency focused on the property and casualty insurance needs of the PEO industry and RiskMD manages data based on a recently patented process.

"The combination of these entities is truly accretive" according to the head of Libertate, Paul Hughes. "I have known the management team of Ballator for many years and we share common values, beliefs and vision. They are going to be a tremendous influence in the next chapter of supplying best of class capacity, data management and professional consultation to our PEO clientele. Our combined capabilities allow us to go very deep in what we are able to offer whether as an insurance agent, a due diligence/data consultant or overall trusted advisor. Our resources are now greater than ever before."

According to Ballator CEO Shane Caldwell, "We are very excited about the the addition of Libertate to the Ballator group of companies. Libertate's specialty focus and RiskMd's innovative technology will prove to be a great enhancement for our team members and clients."

The combination of Libertate's premiums with that of B.I.G. brings overall property and casualty premiums under management to close to $200m.

Contact:

Paul Hughes

Office: 407.481.9363

Email: phughes@riskmd.com

SOURCE Libertate Insurance

Related Links

http://www.libertateins.com

