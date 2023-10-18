Liberty Advisor Group Appoints Greg Petraetis as Senior Advisor

News provided by

Liberty Advisor Group

18 Oct, 2023, 07:15 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm that helps clients tackle their toughest business and IT challenges, has appointed Greg Petraetis as a Senior Advisor. Greg joins Liberty's Senior Advisory Group, comprised of business leaders and entrepreneurs, bringing a unique perspective to advance the firm's long-term plans.

"Greg is a seasoned veteran in the tech industry," said Chad Smith, CEO of Liberty Advisor Group. "We are thrilled to have Greg on board to help grow our business and serve our clients better."

"I am honored to join the Liberty team, which has a reputation for their results and can-do attitude," said Petraetis. "By working together, I believe we can create significant value for our clients."

Greg recently served as the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SAP North America's Midmarket business and its supporting partner ecosystem, where he was responsible for all facets of the organization's operations.  Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Analytics and Global Vice President of Big Data for SAP.  Before SAP, Greg served in executive roles at HelloWallet, ParAccel, Adobe Systems, and BusinessObjects.  Underpinning these responsibilities is his unwavering commitment to ensuring customers have the strategic support they need to digitally transform, innovate, and profitably grow their businesses. Greg holds an undergraduate degree and a master's degree in International Trade from State University of New York at Buffalo as well as a master's degree in International Management from Portland State University. 

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP
Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused business and technology consulting firm based in Chicago. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has been committed to helping clients solve their most complex business issues, delivering tangible results that drive growth and reduce risk. Year after year, Liberty has been recognized for its people, culture, and hard work. Most recently, Liberty was named to Best Place to Work in Chicago in 2023 by Crains' Chicago Business,  Best Workplaces in Chicago™ in 2023 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

libertyadvisorgroup.com

SOURCE Liberty Advisor Group

