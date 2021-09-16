Liberty Advisor Group Appoints Scott Ware as Senior Advisor

"Scott has had an impressive career spanning 30+ years of freight transportation experience," said Chad Smith, CEO, Liberty Advisor Group. "We are excited to channel Scott's talent and expertise to further grow our business and pursue our mission to serve our clients."

"I am honored to join the Liberty team which is highly regarded for their entrepreneurial spirit and results-driven attitude," said Ware. "I am greatly impressed by Liberty's achievements to date and believe we can work together to create significant value for our clients."

Scott served as the Chief Network Officer (CNO) for YELLOW Corporation responsible for the alignment and coordination of all line-haul network operations across four operating subsidiaries, while designing and implementing strategic initiatives geared towards the convergence of networks into one single operation. Prior to serving as the Chief Network Officer, Scott was President of Holland Inc, a regional transportation subsidiary of Yellow Corporation which was recognized as the 10th largest less-than-truckload (LTL) service provider in the industry. His experience has been well documented in areas of operational network transformation dealing with both M&A and organic expansion. He has led multiple large-scale initiatives that integrated new processes and performance indicators while improving efficiencies and positive margin impact to the bottom line. Scott is currently a senior executive with Road Runner Transportation Systems, based in Downers Grove, IL.

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, hand-picked team of strategists, technologists and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. A team with an average experience of 15+ years, that has delivered over $1 billion in operating income improvement and over 300 M&A deals for our clients. Liberty has a proven track record in Business and Technology Strategy, Transformation and Assurance, Data Analytics, Business Threat Intelligence, and Mergers and Acquisitions. We collaborate, integrate and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty has been awarded Best Place to Work by Crain's Chicago Business, Consulting Magazine, Great Place to Work, and Fortune; Fastest Growing Consulting Firm by Consulting Magazine; and Top BI and Analytics Company by CIO Applications.

