Liberty Advisor Group Named One of 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago

Founded in 2008, Liberty's world-class team has added an impressive $1 billion to our clients' operating incomes over the years, and been involved in 300+ mergers, acquisitions and carve-out projects. The company aims to drive future growth by continuing to align with our clients on their toughest business and IT challenges; further strengthening our collaborative, problem-solving culture; and building genuine and trusting relationships both inside and outside of the firm. In short, we will continue to grow, evolve, and improve.

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Chicago program, visit www.bestplacestoworkchi.com

The full list of Best Places to Work in Chicago is featured in Crain's Chicago Business and is available online here.

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, handpicked team of strategists, technologists, and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. We collaborate, integrate, and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty Advisor Group has the experience to realize our clients' highest ambitions. Liberty has been named as Great Place to Work , to the Best Places to Work in Chicago- 2019, and to FORTUNE's list of Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services.

https://www.libertyadvisorgroup.com/

About Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain's Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago's economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

