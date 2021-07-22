Liberty Advisor Group named to Best Workplaces in Chicago™ by Great Place to Work

The Best Workplaces in Chicago is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Its ranking is based on a data-driven methodology to evaluate employees' trust for leadership, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

This award confirms what we at Liberty all know – this truly is a great place to work.

This latest award follows news on April 19 that Liberty had been named as one the 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business. Liberty has been awarded Best Place to Work by Consulting Magazine, Great Place to Work, and Fortune; Fastest Growing Consulting Firm by Consulting Magazine; and Top BI and Analytics Company by CIO Applications.

"Many congratulations to our Liberty team. This latest recognition is yet another example of our commitment to our people and culture. Our employees make Liberty a great place to work every day. I am so proud of how resilient, commited and hardworking our team has been to each other and our clients throughout this past year." Chad Smith, CEO, Liberty Advisor Group, said. "This latest award confirms what we at Liberty all know – this truly is a great place to work."

Founded in 2008, Liberty's world-class team has added an impressive $1 billion to our clients' operating incomes over the years, and been involved in 300+ mergers, acquisitions and carve-out projects. The company aims to drive future growth by continuing to align with our clients on their toughest business and IT challenges; further strengthening our collaborative, problem-solving culture; and building genuine and trusting relationships both inside and outside of the firm. In short, we will continue to grow, evolve, and improve.

"The Best Workplaces in Chicago are made up of good people who are about their people," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "This exclusive group have created cultures where one's background has no influence on whether you are treated with respect, fairness and credibility. These companies can expect better business results thanks to their high-trust, inclusive workplaces."

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, handpicked team of strategists, technologists, and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. We collaborate, integrate, and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty Advisor Group has the experience to realize our clients' highest ambitions.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

