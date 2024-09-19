Liberty Advisor Group on Maximizing Business Value Through Technology Diligence

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group has released a new insight exploring the crucial role of technology diligence in business success. It highlights how a thorough evaluation of technology investments can help organizations mitigate risks, maximize results, and drive sustainable growth.

As of the first half of 2024, middle-market private equity (PE) firms hold a record $2.6 trillion in dry powder, presenting both opportunities and challenges. With high interest rates limiting large-scale buyouts, many firms have shifted focus to add-on acquisitions and operational and technological enhancements within existing portfolio companies. This strategy allows for incremental value creation and operational strengthening to weather economic uncertainty.

The importance of both buy-side and sell-side technology diligence underscores the value of robust integration and carve-out strategies, where applicable. Technology Integration Management Offices (IMOs) ensure smooth transitions, operational efficiencies, and system rationalizations, while Separation Management Offices (SMOs) executing carve-outs—whether into existing operations or as a standalone entity—ensure the entity can continue to operate seamlessly and is well-prepared for post-separation success. Firms that excel in these areas will stand out in the evolving market, delivering strong returns and building sustainable value.

Mark Boushka, Partner at Liberty, explains: "Technology diligence is essential for uncovering hidden risks and creating actionable strategies that lead to seamless integration and long-term value creation."

Liberty Advisor Group's M&A Practice brings decades of experience guiding organizations through complex M&A transactions. Whether it's buy-side technology diligence to ensure seamless integration and value creation or sell-side preparation to maximize exit value, our team is poised to support clients at every stage of the deal lifecycle. We help clients navigate pre-deal and post-deal complexities to drive successful outcomes and deliver sustainable value.

Liberty Advisor Group is a Chicago-based business and technology consulting firm. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to delivering tangible results that drive growth and reduce risk for our clients.

