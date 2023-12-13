Liberty All-Star Equity Fund November 2023 Monthly Update

News provided by

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

13 Dec, 2023, 13:04 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the November 2023 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Ticker: USA              
Monthly Update, November, 2023

Investment Approach:         
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core                                                                         
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:      
Value Managers:       
     Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
     Fiduciary Management, Inc.             
     Pzena Investment Management, LLC                       

Growth Managers:
     Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP    
     TCW Investment Management Company

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

(35.2% of equity portfolio) 

1

Microsoft Corp.                                             

4.0 %

2

Alphabet, Inc.                                                 

3.2 %

3

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.                               

2.7 %

4

Amazon.com, Inc.                                           

2.6 %

5

NVIDIA Corp.                                               

2.3 %

6

Visa, Inc.                                                         

2.2 %

7

ServiceNow, Inc.                                           

2.2 %

8

S&P Global, Inc.                                             

1.7 %

9

Adobe, Inc.                                                     

1.5 %

10

Salesforce, Inc.                                               

1.4 %

11

Charles Schwab Corp.                                   

1.3 %

12

Sony Group Corp.                                           

1.3 %

13

Danaher Corp.                                                 

1.3 %

14

Capital One Financial Corp.                           

1.3 %

15

Ecolab, Inc.                                                     

1.2 %

16

Autodesk, Inc.                                                           

1.1 %

17

Ferguson PLC                                                 

1.0 %

18

Fresenius Medical Care AG                           

1.0 %

19

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.                               

1.0 %

20

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.                                               

0.9 %

Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance:       

Performance                                                   

NAV               

Market Price       

Discount

Beginning of month value                             

$5.90

$5.83

-1.2 %

Distributions (Ex-Date November 16th)       

$0.15

$0.15

End of month value                                       

$6.40

$6.17

-3.6 %

Performance for month                                   

11.11 %

8.40 %

Performance year-to-date                               

19.61 %

19.36 %

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)     

Total                           

$1,751.9

Equities                       

$1,730.4

Percent Invested         

98.8 %

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology                     

22.3 %

Financials                                           

21.8 %

Health Care                                         

13.9 %

Consumer Discretionary                     

12.2 %

Industrials                                           

7.8 %

Communication Services                   

5.8 %

Materials                                             

5.7 %

Consumer Staples                               

4.8 %

Energy                                                 

2.1 %

Real Estate                                         

2.1 %

Utilities                                               

1.5 %

Total Market Value                             

100.0 %

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
Novo Nordisk A/S
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.  The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2023 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year. 

All data is as of November 30, 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.