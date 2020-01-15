Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. December 2019 Monthly Update

Jan 15, 2020, 16:01 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the December 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.                                   
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, December, 2019    

Investment Approach:  
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth                                     
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:   
Weatherbie Capital, LLC
     Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP            
     Mid-Cap Growth       
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP      
     Large-Cap Growth                                         

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End 

(30.6% of equity portfolio)

1

Paylocity Holding Corp.

2.1%

2

Nevro Corp.

2.0%

3

FirstService Corp.

2.0%

4

Chegg, Inc.

2.0%

5

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

1.6%

6

Insulet Corp.

1.6%

7

salesforce.com, Inc.

1.6%

8

Yum! Brands, Inc.

1.5%

9

Microsoft Corp.

1.5%

10

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

1.5%

11

Amazon.com, Inc.

1.4%

12

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

1.4%

13

Autodesk, Inc.

1.4%

14

EPAM Systems, Inc.

1.3%

15

Visa, Inc.

1.3%

16

Alphabet, Inc.

1.3%

17

Abbott Laboratories

1.3%

18

NIKE, Inc.

1.3%

19

Mondelez International, Inc.

1.3%

20

Equinix, Inc.

1.2%

Holdings are subject to change.

                                                           

Monthly Performance:                                

Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium

Beginning of month value

$6.11

$6.21

1.6%

End of month value

$6.19

$6.50

5.0%

Performance for month

1.31%

4.67%

Performance year-to-date

35.79%

60.45%

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)                                  

Total

$235.3

Equities

$229.9

Percent Invested

97.7%

                       

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology

31.4%

Health Care

22.6%

Consumer Discretionary

15.9%

Industrials

12.4%

Consumer Staples

4.2%

Real Estate

4.1%

Financials

3.3%

Communication Services

3.1%

Materials

2.8%

Energy

0.2%

Total Market Value

100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings                       
Bill.Com Holdings, Inc.
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
Rollins, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

All data is as of December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted.        

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Funds

