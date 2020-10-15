Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2020 Monthly Update

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the September 2020 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

Ticker: ASG

Monthly Update, September, 2020

Investment Approach:

Fund Style: All-Cap Growth

Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:

Weatherbie Capital, LLC

Small-Cap Growth

Congress Asset Management Company, LLP

Mid-Cap Growth

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP

Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End



(31.5% of equity portfolio)

1 FirstService Corp. 2.1% 2 Chegg, Inc. 2.0% 3 Paylocity Holding Corp. 1.9% 4 Nevro Corp. 1.9% 5 Microsoft Corp. 1.7% 6 Visa, Inc. 1.7% 7 Progyny, Inc. 1.6% 8 Amazon.com, Inc. 1.6% 9 Insulet Corp. 1.6% 10 Facebook, Inc. 1.6% 11 NIKE, Inc. 1.5% 12 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. 1.5% 13 Alphabet, Inc 1.4% 14 Workday, Inc. 1.4% 15 Abbott Laboratories 1.4% 16 FleetCor Technologies, Inc 1.4% 17 Generac Holdings, Inc 1.3% 18 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. 1.3% 19 UnitedHealthGroup, Inc. 1.3% 20 PayPal Holdings, Inc. 1.3% Holdings are subject to change.



Monthly Performance





Performance NAV Market Price Premium Beginning of month value $7.12 $7.65 7.4% End of month value $6.96 $7.11 2.2% Performance for month -2.25% -7.06%

Performance year-to-date 20.09% 16.83%



Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total $291.6 Equities $286.7 Percent Invested 98.3%

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology 29.5% Health Care 27.1% Consumer Discretionary 12.8% Industrials 12.4% Communication Services 4.5% Financials 4.2% Real Estate 3.9% Materials 3.1% Consumer Staples 2.2% Energy 0.3% Total Market Value 100.0% *Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings

StepStone Group, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated

Adobe, Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions and all primary rights in the Fund's rights offering were exercised. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

All data is as of September 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.